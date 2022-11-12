West Sioux earns title rematch with Van Meter

By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – West Sioux head coach Ryan Schwiesow was asked what he learned from last year’s 17-14 loss to Van Meter in the Class 1-A championship game.

“I should have kicked two field goals,’’ he said. “We were inside the 10 twice.’’

Schwiesow won’t get that one back, but he and the Falcons have earned a shot at redemption. West Sioux hammered Underwood 47-7 in a 1-A state semifinal on Friday at the UNI-Dome.

The Falcons (11-1), ranked 18 th in the SBLive Iowa Power 25, will meet No. 17 Van Meter (11-1) for the championship on Friday at 4 p.m. West Sioux is into the championship game for the fourth time in six years, and is going for its third crown in six years after claiming Class A in 2017 and 1-A in 2018.

“We’ve been driven,’’ Schwiesow said. “We’ve been looking forward to this and working our butts off for it, so kudos to the kids for putting in the effort. Van Meter’s a great football team. We know what they bring. They know what we bring.’’

Making its fifth semifinal appearance in six years, West Sioux turned in a near-flawless performance. Senior Brady Lynott touched the ball 17 times and went for 186 yards (106 receiving, 80 rushing) and three touchdowns, averaging 10.9 yards per touch. He raced 66 yards for a touchdown on West Sioux’s first play from scrimmage.

“I wanted to get Brady at least 15 touches this game, because every time he touches it, it’s a chance to go to the house,’’ Schwiesow said. “I didn’t expect it to go that quickly. Our offensive line coach, Jared Vlotho, I told him, ‘You just strangle me out if I don’t get him 15 touches. After that (first play) he came up and he said, ‘You’ve got 14 left.’’’

Underwood (11-1), ranked 16 th in the SBLive Power 25, was making its first semifinal appearance in 20 years. The Eagles high-flying passing game was kept in check, as Alex Ravlin finished 13 of 30 for 181 yards and a score. Underwood rushed for only 50 yards on 21 attempts. The Eagles opened the game with three straight three-and-outs and never recovered.

“Offensively, we just never got in rhythm today,’’ Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “We didn’t necessarily put ourselves in great spots. West Sioux had a lot to do with that. They’re a really, really good football team.’’

West Sioux quarterback Dylan Wiggins operated with pinpoint precision. He completed 21-of-23 (91.3 percent) passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

“He was cool in the pocket,’’ Schwiesow said. “He’s a senior. He’s been doing it for three years. I hate to say that’s what we expect of him. We don’t expect 21 out of 23, but that’s pretty impressive. I would have thrown it more if I would have known he was that good.’’

The Falcons’ downfield blocking was outstanding, frequently turning short passes into long gains.

“If you don’t block, you don’t get the rock,’’ Schwiesow said. “That’s kind of a saying we have. That’s what I love about our guys. I think Mason Coppock had one catch, but he probably sprung four guys for big yardage today because of what he does. They’re just unselfish. Kolton Koopmans blocks his butt off and hardly ever gets the ball. It’s a surprise when he does. That’s just a culture thing. The kids love working for each other and helping each other out.’’

Falling behind 17-0 after the first play of the second quarter, Underwood had a brief window to get back into contention. After Mason Boothby’s 69-yard touchdown reception made it 17-7, Lynott’s 1-yard touchdown pushed it back to 23-7. Underwood had a chance to get within single digits, facing a third-and-1 at the Falcon 34. But a procedure penalty made it third-and-6, and then a receiver slipped and fell, allowing Avery Millikan to make the interception. Wiggins later hit Koopmans for a 22-yard score and it was 30-7 at the half.

“I think we had him open for a first down had he stayed on his feet,’’ Mechaelsen said. “Those things happen in football. Unfortunately the breaks didn’t necessarily go our way today. Again, they had a lot to do with that.’’

Mason Boothby caught four passes for 100 yards for Underwood, including a 69-yard touchdown. Josh Ravlin caught five passes for 68 yards.

This will be the third meeting in the Dome between West Sioux and Van Meter in the last four years. West Sioux also beat the Bulldogs 38-35 in a 2018 semifinal. Schwiesow called Friday’s contest “the rubber match.’’

“It’s two really good football teams, and we’re going to go out and give it everything we’ve got,’’ he said.

Underwood (11-1) 0 7 0 0 – 7

West Sioux (11-1) 10 20 3 14 – 47

WS: Brady Lynott 66 run (Omar Rivera kick)

WS: FG Rivera 30

WS: Lynott 8 pass from Wiggins (Rivera kick)

U: Mason Boothby 69 pass from Alex Ravlin (Gus Bashore kick)

WS: Lynott 1 run (run failed)

WS: Kolton Koopmans 22 pass from Wiggins (Rivera kick)

WS: FG Rivera 33

WS: Wiggins 10 run (Rivera kick)

WS: Wiggins 1 run (Rivera kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: U, Alex Ravlin 10-20, Graham Jensen 1-15, Maddox Nelson 10-15. WS, Brady Lynott 7-80, Dylan Wiggins 12-78, Carter Bultman 16-58, Blake Wiggins 2-13.

PASSING: U, Alex Ravlin 13-30-1, 181 yards, 1 TD. WS, Dylan Wiggins 21-23-0, 232 yards, 2 TDs; Blake Wiggins 1-1-0, 18 yards.

RECEIVING: U, Mason Boothby 4-100, Josh Ravlin 5-68, Jack Vanfossan 2-7, Maddox Nelson 1-7. WS, Brady Lynott 10-106, Avery Millikan 3-63, Kolton Koopmans 5-54, Carter Bultman 2-(-2).