ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

West Sioux earns title rematch with Van Meter

By Kevin White
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BE35K_0j84F7kV00

By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – West Sioux head coach Ryan Schwiesow was asked what he learned from last year’s 17-14 loss to Van Meter in the Class 1-A championship game.

“I should have kicked two field goals,’’ he said. “We were inside the 10 twice.’’

Schwiesow won’t get that one back, but he and the Falcons have earned a shot at redemption. West Sioux hammered Underwood 47-7 in a 1-A state semifinal on Friday at the UNI-Dome.

The Falcons (11-1), ranked 18 th in the SBLive Iowa Power 25, will meet No. 17 Van Meter (11-1) for the championship on Friday at 4 p.m. West Sioux is into the championship game for the fourth time in six years, and is going for its third crown in six years after claiming Class A in 2017 and 1-A in 2018.

“We’ve been driven,’’ Schwiesow said. “We’ve been looking forward to this and working our butts off for it, so kudos to the kids for putting in the effort. Van Meter’s a great football team. We know what they bring. They know what we bring.’’

Making its fifth semifinal appearance in six years, West Sioux turned in a near-flawless performance. Senior Brady Lynott touched the ball 17 times and went for 186 yards (106 receiving, 80 rushing) and three touchdowns, averaging 10.9 yards per touch. He raced 66 yards for a touchdown on West Sioux’s first play from scrimmage.

“I wanted to get Brady at least 15 touches this game, because every time he touches it, it’s a chance to go to the house,’’ Schwiesow said. “I didn’t expect it to go that quickly. Our offensive line coach, Jared Vlotho, I told him, ‘You just strangle me out if I don’t get him 15 touches. After that (first play) he came up and he said, ‘You’ve got 14 left.’’’

Underwood (11-1), ranked 16 th in the SBLive Power 25, was making its first semifinal appearance in 20 years. The Eagles high-flying passing game was kept in check, as Alex Ravlin finished 13 of 30 for 181 yards and a score. Underwood rushed for only 50 yards on 21 attempts. The Eagles opened the game with three straight three-and-outs and never recovered.

“Offensively, we just never got in rhythm today,’’ Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “We didn’t necessarily put ourselves in great spots. West Sioux had a lot to do with that. They’re a really, really good football team.’’

West Sioux quarterback Dylan Wiggins operated with pinpoint precision. He completed 21-of-23 (91.3 percent) passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

“He was cool in the pocket,’’ Schwiesow said. “He’s a senior. He’s been doing it for three years. I hate to say that’s what we expect of him. We don’t expect 21 out of 23, but that’s pretty impressive. I would have thrown it more if I would have known he was that good.’’

The Falcons’ downfield blocking was outstanding, frequently turning short passes into long gains.

“If you don’t block, you don’t get the rock,’’ Schwiesow said. “That’s kind of a saying we have. That’s what I love about our guys. I think Mason Coppock had one catch, but he probably sprung four guys for big yardage today because of what he does. They’re just unselfish. Kolton Koopmans blocks his butt off and hardly ever gets the ball. It’s a surprise when he does. That’s just a culture thing. The kids love working for each other and helping each other out.’’

Falling behind 17-0 after the first play of the second quarter, Underwood had a brief window to get back into contention. After Mason Boothby’s 69-yard touchdown reception made it 17-7, Lynott’s 1-yard touchdown pushed it back to 23-7. Underwood had a chance to get within single digits, facing a third-and-1 at the Falcon 34. But a procedure penalty made it third-and-6, and then a receiver slipped and fell, allowing Avery Millikan to make the interception. Wiggins later hit Koopmans for a 22-yard score and it was 30-7 at the half.

“I think we had him open for a first down had he stayed on his feet,’’ Mechaelsen said. “Those things happen in football. Unfortunately the breaks didn’t necessarily go our way today. Again, they had a lot to do with that.’’

Mason Boothby caught four passes for 100 yards for Underwood, including a 69-yard touchdown. Josh Ravlin caught five passes for 68 yards.

This will be the third meeting in the Dome between West Sioux and Van Meter in the last four years. West Sioux also beat the Bulldogs 38-35 in a 2018 semifinal. Schwiesow called Friday’s contest “the rubber match.’’

“It’s two really good football teams, and we’re going to go out and give it everything we’ve got,’’ he said.

Underwood (11-1) 0 7 0 0 – 7

West Sioux (11-1) 10 20 3 14 – 47

WS: Brady Lynott 66 run (Omar Rivera kick)

WS: FG Rivera 30

WS: Lynott 8 pass from Wiggins (Rivera kick)

U: Mason Boothby 69 pass from Alex Ravlin (Gus Bashore kick)

WS: Lynott 1 run (run failed)

WS: Kolton Koopmans 22 pass from Wiggins (Rivera kick)

WS: FG Rivera 33

WS: Wiggins 10 run (Rivera kick)

WS: Wiggins 1 run (Rivera kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: U, Alex Ravlin 10-20, Graham Jensen 1-15, Maddox Nelson 10-15. WS, Brady Lynott 7-80, Dylan Wiggins 12-78, Carter Bultman 16-58, Blake Wiggins 2-13.

PASSING: U, Alex Ravlin 13-30-1, 181 yards, 1 TD. WS, Dylan Wiggins 21-23-0, 232 yards, 2 TDs; Blake Wiggins 1-1-0, 18 yards.

RECEIVING: U, Mason Boothby 4-100, Josh Ravlin 5-68, Jack Vanfossan 2-7, Maddox Nelson 1-7. WS, Brady Lynott 10-106, Avery Millikan 3-63, Kolton Koopmans 5-54, Carter Bultman 2-(-2).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vumyG_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5DZs_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvw7W_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sh83O_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8v1y_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qntBr_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioWWk_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeCdJ_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QW9TY_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjBhU_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTNvV_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flyUj_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXvXN_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCtRt_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gr7oY_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLrDn_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZt1V_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjouQ_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbIcj_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vU6B2_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUoo9_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNddk_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRCyN_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTYuS_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01j95w_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ig80_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGFo3_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX5Xt_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjghb_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEJQ2_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etDoe_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjOYB_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmsI7_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152f8A_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7qXO_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONPfi_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wwq1_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpJcB_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiKqU_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFvw9_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTtfc_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IwiP_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lCET_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNEcO_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNjlC_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33d8w6_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vO64r_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwugj_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WI7R3_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xeDs_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTK8u_0j84F7kV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2dxf_0j84F7kV00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Lutmer’s big rushing day propels Central Lyon/George-Little Rock past OABCIG 37-14 in the Class 2A State semis

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KCAU) – The IHSAA State football semifinals reached its curtain call Saturday, featuring a class 2A battle between two Siouxland squads who needed no introduction. Three-seeded OABCIG locked horns with the unbeaten two-seed of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, with a spot in Friday’s title game against Williamsburg in the balance. Beckett DeJean and […]
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

5A State Semifinals stun the Dome

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 5A Championship game is final. No. 14 Valley will play No. 2 Southeast Polk next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UNI Dome. Valley pulled off the upset with a late touchdown in the 4th and a 2-point conversion with 8 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers knocked off No. 1 Dowling Catholic 22-21.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KELOLAND TV

Game delayed after school bus breaks down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend at the DakotaDome as the high school football championships are underway. But some excitement came early for one team on the way to Vermillion. A West Central School bus broke down driving to Friday night’s game. Our news...
VERMILLION, SD
nwestiowa.com

Dagel family prolific in state, national pedal pulls

SIBLEY—A pursuit stretching seven years has crossed the finish line; Josiah Dagel of rural Sibley has national title. The 11-year-old took top honors at the National Pedal Pull Championships in Mitchell, SD, on Saturday, Sept. 24, in his age’s boys division. He won the Iowa State Pedal Pull...
SIBLEY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, November 12

Gehlen Catholic Schools held their annual Veterans Day Prayer Program to honor all of the veterans of our communities. This was opened with the flag presentation and singing of our National Anthem, followed by prayer, and a comedy skit about Veterans Day. Deacon Paul Gengler stated that we need to make sure to thank a Veteran not just today but everyday for the freedoms that we have here in this great nation. A special guest was honored with the Distinguished Alumna Award. Colonel Kimberly Kuhn graduated from Gehlen in 1985 and she spent 25-years in the United States Army.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
STANTON, NE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
KCCI.com

Indianola police search for missing K9

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing Altoona Police Department K9 officer named Zeke. In a Facebook post, Indianola police say Zeke was last seen running eastbound from R63 and south of Highway 92. If you see Zeke, do not...
INDIANOLA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

B-17 BOMBER THAT FLEW IN SIOUX CITY CRASHES IN TEXAS

AUTHORITIES IN TEXAS SAY SIX PEOPLE WERE KILLED AFTER TWO HISTORIC MILITARY PLANES OF THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE COLLIDED AND CRASHED TO THE GROUND SATURDAY AFTERNOON DURING A DALLAS AIR SHOW. ONE OF THE PLANES WAS A B-17 BOMBER KNOWN AS “TEXAS RAIDERS” THAT FLEW IN SIOUX CITY IN MID-JULY...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa

SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy