dotesports.com
Atlanta Reign releases 6 players, including team veterans
Teams are clearing house more quickly than ever during this Overwatch League offseason. Earlier today, the San Francisco Shock dropped four players and the Houston Outlaws kicked things off with a three-player drop last night. Not to be outdone, the Atlanta Reign wanted to chime in. The team initially announced...
dotesports.com
One of the LEC’s best top laners will be ‘prioritizing time off’ to begin 2023
After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”
dotesports.com
Boston Uprising’s entire roster will be exploring free agency this offseason
Fast-paced contract negotiations have thrown the Overwatch League into one of the most brutal offseasons in recent history. While it seems like almost every player in the league is looking for a new gig right now, some teams have been quick to clarify the contract status of their players. The...
dotesports.com
All of Dallas Fuel’s players will be free agents heading into 2023 Overwatch League offseason
As if the 2023 Overwatch League offseason wasn’t chaotic enough already, the league’s most recent champions will all be at the bargaining table over the next few months. Mike “Hastr0” Rufail, co-owner of OpTic and the Dallas Fuel, revealed today that all the members of the current Fuel roster will be considered unrestricted free agents during the offseason. This means that players can hear offers from any team in the Overwatch League and might be snatched from the hands of OpTic.
dotesports.com
Bleed eSports is scouting for Dota 2 roster ahead of potential T1 DPC acquisition
As if to confirm the rumors and reports, Blood eSports has officially announced it is looking to enter the competitive Dota 2 scene. It isn’t quite as big a splash as some fans may have been expecting, but the organization has hired analyst and caster Sean “Hades” Goh to lead its scouting efforts heading into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.
dotesports.com
Shanghai Dragons shares contract status of its players, only 3 will return in 2023
After winning the 2021 Overwatch League championship and ushering the franchise into a new era, the Shanghai Dragons maintained success into the 2022 season. It wasn’t enough, however, to topple West Region dynamos like the Dallas Fuel or San Francisco Shock. As the team’s players age up, the roster may start looking different over the next few seasons.
dotesports.com
The GOAT: S1mple named ESL’s CS:GO player of the decade
Natus Vincere’s CS:GO superstar s1mple has been awarded the player of the decade (2012-2022) by ESL at the IEM Rio Major today. The Ukrainian AWPer finished ahead of Astralis’ star dev1ce based on performance, longevity, and legacy. S1mple has been playing professionally since 2013 and has helped NAVI to win several S-tier CS:GO championships, including his and NAVI’s first Major trophy at PGL Stockholm in November 2021, BLAST Premier World Final in December 2021, and IEM Katowice in March 2020.
dotesports.com
T1 VALORANT seizes veteran Overwatch League star to join stacked 2023 VCT roster
An era-defining Overwatch League star in Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok is officially moving on from the game after an extraordinary and lengthy pro career, joining the T1 VALORANT roster for the 2023 season in the VCT Pacific League. The Philadelphia Fusion, whom Carpe has played for in all five...
dotesports.com
Karmine Corp reportedly eyeing a Worlds 2022 AD carry for next season
Karmine Corp could be acquiring an AD carry who participated in the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The French organization has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk, the AD carry from Evil Geniuses, according to Blix.GG. Kaori stepped up in place...
dotesports.com
Live 100 Thieves LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
100 Thieves came into 2022 with a ton of potential and a strategy rarely used by any professional League of Legends rosters. Last offseason, almost every LCS organization made at least one change to their starting lineup ahead of the Spring Split. But 100T was the outlier. After a successful end to 2021 that saw 100 Thieves come up just short of the Worlds knockout stage, the org decided to keep the roster in its entirety for the upcoming calendar year of play.
dotesports.com
IEM Rio CS:GO Major crowd spit on a NAVI player, s1mple claims
The crowd at IEM Rio Major has been impressing the CS:GO community due to their passion and unconditional support, but the fans at Jeunesse Arena allegedly crossed the line yesterday, according to NAVI star s1mple. NAVI faced FURIA, the only Brazilian team alive in IEM Rio Major, in the quarterfinals...
dotesports.com
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
dotesports.com
Former TSM upstart Takeover to reportedly join Latin American team for 2023 League season
Former TSM mid laner Takeover is headed to Latin America’s LLA for the 2023 League of Legends season, according to a co-report from independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger and freelance esports reporter Lucas Benaim. Next year, Takeover will reportedly play for Estral Esports in the LLA, moving into a...
dotesports.com
100 Thieves finds internal replacement for PapaSmithy at League general manager role
100 Thieves has found its replacement for former League of Legends general manager Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith. The organization promoted its head of strategy of analytics Joseph “JungleJuice” Jang to the GM role today for the 2023 League of Legends season. JungleJuice has been with the 100...
dotesports.com
Who won the IEM Rio CS:GO Major?
IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event in Brazil, ran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring 24 of some of the best teams in the world. Squads hailing from Europe, the Americas, and Asia qualified via Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments and fled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to play in the $1.25 million event. The 16 teams with Challenger or Contender status started their journey in the Challengers Stage and only half of them advanced to the Legends Stage, where the best eight teams from RMR were waiting.
dotesports.com
Aceu joins Sentinels as the organization builds its streaming Infinity Gauntlet
Sentinels is bolstering its already stellar, star-packed streaming team with their latest addition in Brandon “aceu” Winn, former Apex Legends and CS:GO pro and all-around excellent FPS player. Aceu briefly entered streamer free agency this past October, leaving NRG after three-plus years with them. Aceu joined NRG in...
dotesports.com
CS:GO is returning to Brazil in 2023 for IEM Spring
The IEM Rio CS:GO Major has been a landmark occasion, a tournament filled with surprises that at times has featured some of the most electric crowds in the game’s history. And before Outsiders and Heroic faced off in the deciding grand finals, ESL announced that they’re coming back for more.
dotesports.com
A C9 player finished CS:GO Rio Major with one incredible stat
Cloud9 didn’t make it to the final of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, but their player ended the tournament with one of the highest stats. Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov boasted an HLTV Rating 2.0 of 1.35. The 21-year-old ended up being ahead of FURIA’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato and three Outsiders players, who hoisted the trophy in Rio.
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10
The Washington Commanders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week against the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion. Things don't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold this week, either. Washington travels up Interstate 95 on Monday to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's last undefeated team. The Eagles got...
dotesports.com
Memes come true: Riot on Rammus finally joining Teamfight Tactics
Rammus has been watching plenty of League of Legends champions make an appearance in Teamfight Tactics, only to never see the light of day himself. But his misery will soon come to an end. Riot Games added new units like Silco before including Rammus in TFT. Finally, however, Rammus is...
