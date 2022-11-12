ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy

(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
REDMOND, WA
thurstontalk.com

East Olympia Neighborhoods: Walks, Views and Unique Homes

Just east of downtown, heading up 4th Avenue, branching left and right from Puget and Central streets are the East Olympia neighborhoods. These streets are dotted with historical structures, home for massive old trees and alive with a shared appreciation and pride among residents. Neighbors rally to care for their space and celebrate together. The result is a preserved area of mostly single-family homes with character and community members that aim to know each other.
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief

LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KXRO.com

Project to fix hillside outside Hoquiam planned for 2023

This month, the request for qualifications on a project to stabilize the slope on SR 109 outside Hoquiam will be closed and the project planning can move forward. In the project page, the Washington State Department of Transportation says that the $500,000 project is scheduled to begin in early 2023 with closures during the work.
HOQUIAM, WA
mltnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim

KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

18th Ave in Olympia closed Monday next week

Roadwork will close 18th Avenue SE east of Franklin Street Monday, November 14, from noon to 2 p.m. According to the City of Olympia press release, city contractors will be installing a sewer lateral for the 312 18th Avenue SE duplex. “The closure should not affect access to any residences...
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Woman taken to hospital for evaluation after smoke fills Edmonds condo unit

South County Fire responded to a report of smoke inside The Woods condominiums in the 21000 block of 76th Avenue West Thursday morning. A woman inside the affected unit was transported a hospital for evaluation. “This was smoldering combustible materials that filled the apartment with smoke,” South County Fire spokesperson...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy