Washington Examiner
Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy
(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
thurstontalk.com
East Olympia Neighborhoods: Walks, Views and Unique Homes
Just east of downtown, heading up 4th Avenue, branching left and right from Puget and Central streets are the East Olympia neighborhoods. These streets are dotted with historical structures, home for massive old trees and alive with a shared appreciation and pride among residents. Neighbors rally to care for their space and celebrate together. The result is a preserved area of mostly single-family homes with character and community members that aim to know each other.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief
LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
KXRO.com
Project to fix hillside outside Hoquiam planned for 2023
This month, the request for qualifications on a project to stabilize the slope on SR 109 outside Hoquiam will be closed and the project planning can move forward. In the project page, the Washington State Department of Transportation says that the $500,000 project is scheduled to begin in early 2023 with closures during the work.
mltnews.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
q13fox.com
WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim
KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Matches City of Bellevue’s $2.5M Commitment to Grand Connection Bridge Design
Bellevue City Council recently received an update on the Grand Connection with the news that Amazon will match Bellevue’s $2.5 million in funding 30 percent design for a pedestrian bridge that would cross from Bellevue City Hall Plaza to Eastrail. The Grand Connection today links people and places through...
thejoltnews.com
18th Ave in Olympia closed Monday next week
Roadwork will close 18th Avenue SE east of Franklin Street Monday, November 14, from noon to 2 p.m. According to the City of Olympia press release, city contractors will be installing a sewer lateral for the 312 18th Avenue SE duplex. “The closure should not affect access to any residences...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
q13fox.com
Spike in thefts of car, catalytic converters forcing dealerships to conceal carry
PARKLAND, Wash. - The amount of cars and catalytic converters stolen are being reported in staggering numbers along Pacific Highway. Some dealerships in the area say it's up to them to protect themselves and their establishments. They say while you wouldn’t know it about 90% of employees are now armed....
ilovekent.net
Troopers seeking public’s help finding suspect who carjacked 74-year-old woman in Kent
Washington State Patrol Detectives are seeking the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking robbery on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022, at about 8:15 p.m. on northbound I-5 near 288th Street in Kent. Troopers say that an unknown suspect was in a white passenger car when...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's
SEATTLE - The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down. According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault,...
myedmondsnews.com
Woman taken to hospital for evaluation after smoke fills Edmonds condo unit
South County Fire responded to a report of smoke inside The Woods condominiums in the 21000 block of 76th Avenue West Thursday morning. A woman inside the affected unit was transported a hospital for evaluation. “This was smoldering combustible materials that filled the apartment with smoke,” South County Fire spokesperson...
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
Search continues for Renton road rage shooter; young victim improving
A 9-year-old boy is still hospitalized after he was shot in the face and chest during a road rage incident on state Route 167 in Renton. Isaiah Johns is improving, although he is still in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The search is on for whoever shot him Friday...
Chronicle
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
Community unites around 9-year-old shot in suspected Renton road rage incident
BURIEN, Wash. — The young boy who was shot during a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon is recovering at Harborview Medical Center. Police are still looking for the person who shot the boy. Nine-year-old Isaiah Johns' parents say he is still in the ICU, but did get his...
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for greater Pierce, Snohomish counties
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for greater Pierce and Snohomish counties, except for the town of Darrington, effective 3 p.m. Sunday. The ban prohibits burning fires in fireplaces, on uncertified wood stoves and outdoors. Visible smoke from any device is...
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area
TACOMA, Wash. — Years ago, a tragedy struck. A man was murdered while on the job. Now, twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be some resolution of justice.
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
