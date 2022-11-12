Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers fall at No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton men's basketball moves to 10th in AP Poll
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked 10th in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays, who were ranked ninth in the preseason AP poll, picked up double-digit victories over St. Thomas (72-60) and North Dakota (96-61) to open the season 2-0 for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.
News Channel Nebraska
Alex Gordon, seven players elected to Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
BEATRICE - The Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice has seven new members as of Sunday night. One of those members is a World Series Champion, 8-time Gold Glove award winner, Nebraska native, and a former Husker. That’s none other than former Royals outfielder Alex Gordon. “It means...
News Channel Nebraska
P!NK to be in Omaha August 2023
OMAHA, Neb. -- Most of the time, fans in Nebraska are left thinking "What About Us," but not anymore. P!NK will be in Omaha August 2023. P!NK will be at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Aug. 21 as part of her Summer Carnival Tour in 2023. LiveNation ticket...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
News Channel Nebraska
WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
News Channel Nebraska
Maud Brinkman
Maud E. Brinkman, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Sterling, died Friday evening, November 11, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born on March 14, 1926 at Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1944. On July 25, 1948 she married Wilmer G. Brinkman at the United Methodist Church in Tecumseh. They lived and farmed near Sterling and she filled all aspects of being a good farm wife. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling, was very active in the church’s women’s organizations, and helped teach Jr. Lutherans. Maud was a member and past-president of the Johnson County Rural Youth and later was a member of the Fairview Homemaker Extension Club. When her sons were in school, she was involved with the Sterling Band Mothers. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and wintering in Texas, but her greatest joy was cooking family dinners and having everybody around one table and under one roof.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman questioned after knife attack
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha woman is being questioned for a stabbing Monday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 4118 N 105th St. around 4:30 a.m. on Monday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found the victim, a 60-year-old man, with a stab wound and...
News Channel Nebraska
The value and honor of serving....Veterans Day Observance at BHS
BEATRICE – A retired Army Colonel who later went into teaching at Columbus High School…recalls the day he told his parents he was entering the military. Gerald Meyer says anger was the reaction. But he told a Veterans Day audience at Beatrice High School Friday, it turned out...
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
News Channel Nebraska
Alvina E. Harms
A full obituary will be published as soon as it becomes available. Alvina E. Harms, 91 of Syracuse, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Lincoln. She was born on September 20, 1931, near Elmwood, to Jacob & Engel (Beneke) Mueller. On April 12, 1950, she married Kenneth Harms at the First Lutheran Church (North Branch).
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln residents honor veterans during walk of recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last 24 years, veterans, their families, and those who just want to show their support have participated in the Veteran’s Walk of Recognition. It’s about a three-mile walk from Memorial Stadium to the Veterans Memorial Garden. Participants said its a simple way to remind people of the men and women who fought for our country.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, seven injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha resulted in seven people injured and one dead early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 33rd St. and Ames Ave. around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. Officers said they found two victims at the scene...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
News Channel Nebraska
Anna Marie Rohr
Anna Marie (Ficken) Rohr was born April 1, 1923 to Fred & Meta (Tewes) at home near Edgar, Ne & passed away on November 12, 2022 at the age of 99. Marie was baptized June 3, 1923, confirmed in 1936, & married June 5, 1949 all at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Davenport. Marie was a 1941 graduate of Davenport High School & was a country school teacher for 5 years. Marie & a friend then lived in NYC & worked in a defense plant during WWII for a year. She accepted a teaching job at Zion, Tobias, Ne (1948-1949), met the love of her life, Victor Rohr, & they were married for 43 years. Marie lived on the farm for 19 years after the 1992 death of Victor & then became a resident of Heritage in Fairbury in June 2011. She liked to sew, quilt, read, tend to her garden & flowers, & the Rook card parties. Marie was a farm wife, homemaker, Sunday School teacher, member of Ladies Aid, church circle & Red Hats Society. She was always happy to attend her grandchildren & great grandchildren’s activities!
News Channel Nebraska
NioCorp hosting town hall meetings in Syracuse
TECUMSEH - NioCorp has scheduled town hall meetings and a briefing with Governor-elect Jim Pillen to discuss progress being made on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project. Town hall meetings are scheduled at noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Kimmel Ag Expo Center in Syracuse. NioCorp...
News Channel Nebraska
FCSO reports warrant arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports warrant arrests over the weekend. A sheriff’s office press release says Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Mo., was arrested on multiple warrants out of Kansas. Deputies made contact with Craft after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Hamburg.
News Channel Nebraska
New vote totals find key legislative race taking major turn
There’s been a major change with wide-ranging ramifications for abortion and more, in a key race for the Nebraska Legislature. According to new numbers out of Douglas County, Democrat John Fredrickson now leads Republican Stu Dornan by 69 votes. Fredrickson was trailing Dornan by 122 votes on Election Day.
