Maud E. Brinkman, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Sterling, died Friday evening, November 11, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born on March 14, 1926 at Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1944. On July 25, 1948 she married Wilmer G. Brinkman at the United Methodist Church in Tecumseh. They lived and farmed near Sterling and she filled all aspects of being a good farm wife. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling, was very active in the church’s women’s organizations, and helped teach Jr. Lutherans. Maud was a member and past-president of the Johnson County Rural Youth and later was a member of the Fairview Homemaker Extension Club. When her sons were in school, she was involved with the Sterling Band Mothers. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and wintering in Texas, but her greatest joy was cooking family dinners and having everybody around one table and under one roof.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO