Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week

The next time the Cleveland Browns take the practice field, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be under center. Beginning on Monday, Watson will be permitted to rejoin his teammates after serving a lengthy suspension as part of his settlement with the NFL. The veteran quarterback had been facing allegations of sexual misconduct by roughly two dozen women during his time with the Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How the Browns perform in games after the bye week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The bye week is the rest point in the NFL. It gives teams extra time to heal, to regroup, and prepare for what lies ahead of their season. For the Browns, “regroup” should be the theme for their bye week. This unit has dealt with a long list of grievances including a historical blown lead, a car wreck involving its star edge, unexpected reliance on its rookie kicker, and it has only been eight games.
CLEVELAND, OH
Augusta Free Press

Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football

The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 11 starter

Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain during Carolina’s Thursday night win over the Falcons. As a result, he will be unavailable for the team’s game against the Ravens, and Baker Mayfield will once again take on the starter’s role. Sam Darnold will serve as the backup.
CHARLOTTE, NC

