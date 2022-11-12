One of the most wide-ranging sets of changes to ARAM in the game mode’s history is coming to League of Legends in Patches 12.22 and 12.23. Along with changes to the Howling Abyss’s terrain and even an upcoming ARAM-specific Clash tournament, champions are getting a lot of changes by way of alterations to stats that have always been sore spots for balance in the game mode, which will in turn seek to affect the specific “classes” of champions that benefit from certain parts of their kits gaining a disproportionate advantage due to ARAM’s specific mechanics.

3 HOURS AGO