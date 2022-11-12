Read full article on original website
Outsiders cruise past Heroic in the IEM Rio grand finals to claim first CS:GO Major trophy
A new king of Counter-Strike has been crowned in Rio de Janiero. Outsiders won the IEM Rio Major today, dubbed the “Major of Madness” by so many, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Heroic in the grand finals. Outsiders struck first on their own map choice of Mirage,...
CS:GO is returning to Brazil in 2023 for IEM Spring
The IEM Rio CS:GO Major has been a landmark occasion, a tournament filled with surprises that at times has featured some of the most electric crowds in the game’s history. And before Outsiders and Heroic faced off in the deciding grand finals, ESL announced that they’re coming back for more.
JamezIRL’s new VALORANT team has been leaked by Riot
The former head coach of Cloud9’s VALORANT team has a new home and his destination was inadvertently revealed today by Riot Games rather than the organization. James “JamezIRL” Macaulay has signed with North American partnered team 100 Thieves, according to the global contract database, which collects all contract information for participating partnered teams. 100T is yet to announce the signing.
London Spitfire parts ways with 3 players
This past season was a landmark year for the London Spitfire, which rose above every Overwatch League fan’s initial expectations to soar into the postseason. The successful team isn’t immune from the offseason blues, however. London announced today that it is parting ways with tank Gael “Poko” Gouzerch,...
IEM Rio CS:GO Major crowd spit on a NAVI player, s1mple claims
The crowd at IEM Rio Major has been impressing the CS:GO community due to their passion and unconditional support, but the fans at Jeunesse Arena allegedly crossed the line yesterday, according to NAVI star s1mple. NAVI faced FURIA, the only Brazilian team alive in IEM Rio Major, in the quarterfinals...
Fortnite’s Chapter 3 finale event will be happening next month
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now thanks to the constant flow of new content and lore to keep players going. There have been rumors for months about there being a new Chapter starting next season, but few believed it since the last two chapters lasted for at least two years.
What time does League of Legends season 12 end?
The end of the current League of Legends season is almost here. The 2022 League season began in early January and is set to wrap up in mid-November. That gave dedicated players around 10 months to grind for that coveted solo queue rank. But now, time is running out for...
One of Evil Geniuses VALORANT’s new team members can be anyone—including your hard-stuck gold friend
Very few teams competing in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023, especially the partnered teams, will offer players the kind of opportunity that Evil Geniuses just put out. Per an official post from the team, EG will be accepting applications starting today for an “EG VALORANT Showcase” event, which will give players a chance to end up on the team’s official 10-person roster, complete with a “contract to live, train, and be a pro VALORANT player in LA.”
FNCS Invitational shows what the pandemic stole from in-person esports
A line of fans wrapped around the Raleigh Convention Center on the morning of Nov. 12 as a sold-out crowd waited for their chance to get into the venue for the FNCS Invitational, the first major in-person Fortnite event since the World Cup in 2019. While esports was the focus...
Live Fnatic LEC roster tracker: Rumors, news, reported moves, and more
While the 2022-23 LEC offseason has largely been tumultuous for many League of Legends teams across Europe, Fnatic has been relatively stable. The team’s reported moves have been few and far between and the team should go into next season with largely the same roster that competed in 2022.
Who won the IEM Rio CS:GO Major?
IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event in Brazil, ran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring 24 of some of the best teams in the world. Squads hailing from Europe, the Americas, and Asia qualified via Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments and fled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to play in the $1.25 million event. The 16 teams with Challenger or Contender status started their journey in the Challengers Stage and only half of them advanced to the Legends Stage, where the best eight teams from RMR were waiting.
The most watched CS:GO match of the IEM Rio Major wasn’t the grand finals
The IEM Rio Major 2022 has finished with the CIS Outsiders roster taking home the trophy and the $500,000 prize. The Grand Final win was a momentous occasion for Counter-Strike history, but it didn’t grip fans like one of the prior matches in the Champion Stage. FURIA was one...
2 Rio Major finalists pulled off the most clutches at the event
At the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, two finalists stood out when it came to winning clutches. Heroic’s Casper “cadiaN” Møllerand Outsiders’ Dzhami “Jame” Ali won the most clutches during the event. During the Champions and Legends Stage, the former pulled off eight clutche while the latter boasted seven of them, according to HLTV.
League champions receiving sweeping balance changes in ARAM
One of the most wide-ranging sets of changes to ARAM in the game mode’s history is coming to League of Legends in Patches 12.22 and 12.23. Along with changes to the Howling Abyss’s terrain and even an upcoming ARAM-specific Clash tournament, champions are getting a lot of changes by way of alterations to stats that have always been sore spots for balance in the game mode, which will in turn seek to affect the specific “classes” of champions that benefit from certain parts of their kits gaining a disproportionate advantage due to ARAM’s specific mechanics.
Who is CS:GO's player of the decade? It's s1mple
Na'vi's Ukrainian sniper has been both outstanding and consistent.
‘I don’t think pro players get to complain’: Neon explains why League pros have it good
Another year at Worlds, another year of North American teams not making out of groups. The last time NA made it out of the group stage of the League of Legends World Championship was in 2018 with Cloud9. Since there are no two ways about this, fans have been criticizing American pro players mercilessly. Frustrated by fans, Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme shared his thoughts on Twitter and onset a chain reaction, with Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík responding to this.
League players will be able to play ARAM Clash on updated Howling Abyss next month
Have you ever popped off in an ARAM game with your friends and said, “man, I really wish this counted for something?” Well, you’re in luck. League of Legends players will soon have the opportunity to rally their teammates for a special edition of ARAM Clash, coming to the League client later this year.
Dota 2 fans are worried that betting on ranked matches is damaging the game’s competitive integrity
Betting is an unavoidable part of competitive sports and esports. If there are odds, fans will enjoy some gambling from time to time, but some websites have been going overboard in Dota 2, even affecting the quality of ranked matches. GG Bet allows fans to bet on high-ranked matches, which...
A C9 player finished CS:GO Rio Major with one incredible stat
Cloud9 didn’t make it to the final of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, but their player ended the tournament with one of the highest stats. Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov boasted an HLTV Rating 2.0 of 1.35. The 21-year-old ended up being ahead of FURIA’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato and three Outsiders players, who hoisted the trophy in Rio.
Jankos highlights who he thinks is the strongest LEC team on paper
Earlier today, former G2 Esports jungler Jankos went through a rundown of all 10 of the LEC’s rumored rosters ahead of the 2023 season on his personal livestream. After looking at each roster, all of which were consolidated into a table formed by independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger, Jankos came to the conclusion that his former team, G2, looks like the best team heading into next year.
