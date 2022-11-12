ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmackDown Women's title match added to WWE Survivor Series WarGames

By Bryan Rose
 2 days ago

Ronda Rousey will defend the title against Shotzi.

A SmackDown Women’s Championship match has been announced for Survivor Series WarGames.

Shotzi won a number one contender’s match on SmackDown Friday, defeating Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li in a six-way match to become the number one contender, pinning Xia Li. She will now face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's title.

After the match, Emma congratulated Shotzi in a backstage segment. After Emma left, Shotzi was confronted by Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey appeared from behind. When Shotzi turned around to confront Rousey, she was immediately choked out by Baszler.

Rousey in recent weeks has turned heel, aligning herself with Baszler. She successfully defended the title against Emma two weeks ago on SmackDown in her most recent title defense.

Here is the card so far for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 26:

  • Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and two others vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and one other person
  • SmackDown Women’s title: Ronda Rousey defends against Shotzi

