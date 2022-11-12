ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
WSET

New charges filed against University of Virginia shooting suspect

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Authorities announced additional charges against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, accused of killing three football players and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting at the University of Virginia. The new charges were announced Tuesday ahead of his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. Court documents show...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

DPD arrests man after multiple vehicle thefts across the city, more suspects sought

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police has a message for the community following the arrest of a theft suspect in the city on Tuesday. DPD has arrested Orlanda E. Adkins, 20, of Danville. He is facing felony and misdemeanor charges of 18.2-108-1 (receiving stolen goods), 18.2-137-7 (destruction of property), 18.2-96-10 (petit larceny), 18.2-192-17 (credit card theft), and 18.2-95-1 (grand larceny).
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

2 dead after crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County: VSP

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County. At 7:52 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to U.S. 360 just west of Route 654. VSP said a 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Lockdown, lockouts lifted at Lynchburg City Schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to Lynchburg City Schools, two schools were placed on a lockout and one was on lockdown at the advisement of police on Wednesday afternoon. Lynchburg City Schools said under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department the following schools were placed on a lockout:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

UVA Health provides update on shooting survivors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — UVA Health provide updates on the two patients being cared for at UVA Medical Center following Sunday night’s shooting. According to UVA Health, one patient is being discharged from the medical center Tuesday and the other patient is in serious condition. We have yet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Road work begins on Danville street

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville drivers, prepare for some road work affecting some routes in the area. Milling and paving has begun on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The road work will require alternating lane closures, and the project will take two or three weeks depending...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy