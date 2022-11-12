Read full article on original website
WSET
2 hospitalized after shots fired on Pierce St., additional shots fired at Meadows Apts.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department said two people were taken to the hospital following shots fired in two separate incidents in the Hill City on Wednesday afternoon. LPD told us that shots were fired in the area of 12th and Pierce Street. Around 1:55 p.m., several...
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
WSET
New charges filed against University of Virginia shooting suspect
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Authorities announced additional charges against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, accused of killing three football players and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting at the University of Virginia. The new charges were announced Tuesday ahead of his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. Court documents show...
WSET
DPD arrests man after multiple vehicle thefts across the city, more suspects sought
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police has a message for the community following the arrest of a theft suspect in the city on Tuesday. DPD has arrested Orlanda E. Adkins, 20, of Danville. He is facing felony and misdemeanor charges of 18.2-108-1 (receiving stolen goods), 18.2-137-7 (destruction of property), 18.2-96-10 (petit larceny), 18.2-192-17 (credit card theft), and 18.2-95-1 (grand larceny).
WSET
Witness saw UVA shooter point gun at victim while he slept on bus: Prosecutors
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — At a court arraignment Wednesday morning for the man accused of killing 3 and injuring 2 on campus at the University of Virginia, prosecutors gave a witness account of the incident. "What happened today was the judge preliminary reviewed bond and decided to hold Mr....
WSET
Charlottesville man arrested after social media threats against UVA: Police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of a deadly shooting that killed three football players on campus at UVA on Sunday, new social media threats against the school sent shocks of fear jolting through the community. On Monday, November 14--hours after the fatal shooting--the Charlottesville Police Department said...
WSET
2 dead after crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County: VSP
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County. At 7:52 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to U.S. 360 just west of Route 654. VSP said a 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when...
WSET
17-year-old girl missing in Gretna; police believe she's with internet stranger
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a 17-year-old girl who is missing from her home in Gretna. Officials said they believe Jamila Jana'a Gadson is with a stranger from the internet. Jamila went missing from her Rockford School...
WSET
20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
WSET
Lynchburg restaurants pledge profits to support of Iron & Ale after tragic shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Restaurants in the Hill City are coming together to show support for the crew and family members at Iron and Ale. My Dog Duke's Diner, The Water Dog, and Market at Main are stepping up and helping out their fellow restaurant. Dave Henderson is the...
WSET
'He will be sorely missed:' Vigil honors death of Iron & Ale shooting victim Tyler Johnson
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people gathered Sunday to show their support for the family and friends of Iron & Ale after a shooting killed one of their own on Friday night. The son of one of the owners -- 28-year-old Tyler Johnson -- was shot and killed...
WSET
Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
WSET
Have you seen it? Rocky Mount Police looking for stolen Ford Focus
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is looking for a stolen vehicle. Police said the 2015 Ford Focus was stolen early Tuesday morning. It has license plate number 5698LW and was stolen from a home on Orchard Avenue. Multiple stickers can be found on the...
WSET
SEE IT: Firefighters respond to Lynchburg garage fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department said a garage fire took place Monday morning at a Palmer Drive house. No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials say there was around $15,000 in damages.
WSET
Lockdown, lockouts lifted at Lynchburg City Schools
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to Lynchburg City Schools, two schools were placed on a lockout and one was on lockdown at the advisement of police on Wednesday afternoon. Lynchburg City Schools said under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department the following schools were placed on a lockout:
WSET
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.? Suspect in University of Virginia shooting arrested
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting at the University of Virginia was taken into custody late Monday morning. News of the arrest came in during a police press conference at 11 a.m. UVA student and former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was the lone...
WSET
UVA Health provides update on shooting survivors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — UVA Health provide updates on the two patients being cared for at UVA Medical Center following Sunday night’s shooting. According to UVA Health, one patient is being discharged from the medical center Tuesday and the other patient is in serious condition. We have yet...
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
WSET
Running back identified as one of 2 injured in UVA Shooting, father confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One of the two victims injured in the fatal shooting that killed three football players and injured two others on UVA's campus has been identified. Michael Hollins Jr. was hurt in the incident on Sunday night, his father, Michael Hollins Sr., told the Washington Post.
WSET
Road work begins on Danville street
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville drivers, prepare for some road work affecting some routes in the area. Milling and paving has begun on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The road work will require alternating lane closures, and the project will take two or three weeks depending...
