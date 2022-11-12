Read full article on original website
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston thanks military heroes this Veterans Day with parade Downtown
HOUSTON - Houstonians are finding many ways to show gratitude to our men and women who have served in the military on this special day, including a Veterans Day parade. Wearing and waving red, white, and blue, supporters lined the streets in Downtown Houston to thank our military heroes for their service.
fox26houston.com
World Series wager: Joe's Deli in Houston wins bet, local school gets check
A Philadelphia deli made a World Series wager with a Houston deli. Houston ended up winning the World Series and the bet. FOX 26's Nate Griffin was live at Joe's Deli to talk to them about their victory. Stevenson Middle School was presented with a check for $500.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted pies, cookies, cakes and other desserts from Houston restaurants and bakeries. Choose from traditional flavors and modern twists, all geared towards making your holiday a little sweeter. There’s always room for dessert — and calories don’t count on Thanksgiving. Artisana Bakery,...
'You are our angel' | Quavo remembers TakeOff in heartfelt Instagram tribute
HOUSTON — Less than a day after thousands gathered in Atlanta to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, his uncle and fellow groupmate Quavo posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything...
fox26houston.com
2 planes collide at Dallas air show, one plane was based north of Houston
HOUSTON - Tragedy in Dallas on Saturday morning after two planes collided mid-air during an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport. One of the planes was stationed north of Houston. The accident happened during the Veteran's Day Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow around 1:15 p.m. near Duncanville. PREVIOUS STORY:...
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
Planes that crashed mid-air during Dallas air show were out of Houston area, officials confirm
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News that...
fox26houston.com
Veteran creates Houston's first pinup coffee shop
Time for a coffee break on The Isiah Factor: Uncensored! Local business 'Coffee and Hot Tease' rolls into our neck of the woods.
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
KHOU
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
fox26houston.com
Seasonal jobs in Houston for 2022
The holidays are here, and that means some businesses will need extra help. Here's a look at some seasonal jobs here in Houston.
fox26houston.com
'Make Camo Your Cause': How you can help this Veterans Day and beyond
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is teaming up with U.S. Vets to encourage everyone to "Make Camo Your Cause," a campaign to end veteran homelessness. Right here in Houston, U.S. Vets helps provide support and services to veterans every day. "We're one of the largest boots-on-the-ground veterans’ organizations. We help veterans...
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million
In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
fox26houston.com
Takeoff honored at memorial service in Atlanta, Houston police still search for shooting suspect
HOUSTON - One of Atlanta's favorite young sons was honored on Friday. A memorial service was held for Kirshnick Ball, better known as rapper Takeoff of Migos, at a capacity-filled State Farm Arena. While cell phones were not allowed inside, TMZ reports Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams were...
No. 3 Houston cruises into clash with Oral Roberts
No. 3 Houston will look to continue its dominating play on both ends of the court when it hosts Oral
houstoniamag.com
6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs
It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
fox26houston.com
Man returns favor to Mattress Mack 20 years later, says he changed his life at 10-years-old
HOUSTON - Jim McIngvale has been called many things: Mattress Mack, more recently Gangster Mack, but most would call him kind, considerate, and giving. However, one Houstonian calls Mattress Mack a lifesaver. Why? Well, we often see families full of smiles after Mattress Mack gives them free furniture for their...
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
