fox26houston.com

Houston thanks military heroes this Veterans Day with parade Downtown

HOUSTON - Houstonians are finding many ways to show gratitude to our men and women who have served in the military on this special day, including a Veterans Day parade. Wearing and waving red, white, and blue, supporters lined the streets in Downtown Houston to thank our military heroes for their service.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022

Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted pies, cookies, cakes and other desserts from Houston restaurants and bakeries. Choose from traditional flavors and modern twists, all geared towards making your holiday a little sweeter. There’s always room for dessert — and calories don’t count on Thanksgiving. Artisana Bakery,...
fox26houston.com

2 planes collide at Dallas air show, one plane was based north of Houston

HOUSTON - Tragedy in Dallas on Saturday morning after two planes collided mid-air during an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport. One of the planes was stationed north of Houston. The accident happened during the Veteran's Day Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow around 1:15 p.m. near Duncanville. PREVIOUS STORY:...
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
KHOU

Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
fox26houston.com

'Make Camo Your Cause': How you can help this Veterans Day and beyond

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is teaming up with U.S. Vets to encourage everyone to "Make Camo Your Cause," a campaign to end veteran homelessness. Right here in Houston, U.S. Vets helps provide support and services to veterans every day. "We're one of the largest boots-on-the-ground veterans’ organizations. We help veterans...
Ash Jurberg

Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million

In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
houstoniamag.com

6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs

It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
KHOU

Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
