In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.

