ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot and injured Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD). BRPD says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., near 1000 N.47th Street. Apparently, the man was working on a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Authorities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say

A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Sheriff's office seeks help identifying victim of Lafayette shooting

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Detectives are asking for help to identify the victim in an overnight homicide. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Malapart Road after midnight Saturday after a report of an illegal discharge of a firearm. A Hispanic man, believed to have been between 20 to 30 years old, was found dead from a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect released from jail day before October Baton Rouge bank robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a robbery suspect accused of demanding hundreds of dollars from a Regions Bank in October on Thursday. Details from an affidavit said 24-year-old Kyrek Webster had just been released from jail the day before the robbery. He had been in EBR Parish Prison since the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrested him on July 11 on an unauthorized entry into a place of business charge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman crashes into roof of Zachary home, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening. According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home. The driver of the vehicle allegedly has a medical condition, which caused her to drive in a ditch, hit a tree, become airborne, and landed through the roof. The home was occupied by two teenagers, who managed to evacuate safely.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Football player injured in University of Virginia shooting from Baton Rouge: report

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was intubated and in “stable” condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy