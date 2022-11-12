Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Bertrand Drive
Lafayette Police is on the scene of a major vehicle crash.
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot and injured Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD). BRPD says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., near 1000 N.47th Street. Apparently, the man was working on a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Authorities...
Female Struck by Vehicle While Trying to Cross Lafayette Road
A female pedestrian is now dead after Lafayette Police say she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a roadway on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the scene of the crash - the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive - around 6:49 PM...
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
Lafayette Deputies Try to Identify Homicide Victim, Can You Help?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting death happened just after midnight this morning, but they have no idea who the victim is. A call was made to 911 to report that a shot was heard in the 700 block of Malapart Road. Deputies went to the location to...
Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say
A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
Sheriff's office seeks help identifying victim of Lafayette shooting
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Detectives are asking for help to identify the victim in an overnight homicide. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Malapart Road after midnight Saturday after a report of an illegal discharge of a firearm. A Hispanic man, believed to have been between 20 to 30 years old, was found dead from a gunshot wound.
LPSO asks for community's help identifying victim
LPSO detectives are asking for the community's help with a case involving an overnight shooting Saturday, specifically with help identifying the victim involved who died from a gunshot wound.
Suspect released from jail day before October Baton Rouge bank robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a robbery suspect accused of demanding hundreds of dollars from a Regions Bank in October on Thursday. Details from an affidavit said 24-year-old Kyrek Webster had just been released from jail the day before the robbery. He had been in EBR Parish Prison since the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrested him on July 11 on an unauthorized entry into a place of business charge.
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI again after BAC comes back almost three times over the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after admitting to “drinking one beer and a bottle,” according to the affidavit. Darrell Lakeith Morrison, 42, of Baton Rouge, was stopped around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 12. Morrison was driving a Honda Pilot around...
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
29-year-old Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
An Opelousas man is dead after crashing into several trees in Avoyelles Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E.
Woman crashes into roof of Zachary home, officials say
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening. According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home. The driver of the vehicle allegedly has a medical condition, which caused her to drive in a ditch, hit a tree, become airborne, and landed through the roof. The home was occupied by two teenagers, who managed to evacuate safely.
Football player injured in University of Virginia shooting from Baton Rouge: report
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was intubated and in “stable” condition.
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
