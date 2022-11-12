Read full article on original website
Arizona shows Pure Elation Following upset of No. 9 UCLA in Pac-12 After Dark
It’s a great night to be a Wildcat! Arizona Football came into the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl with a 3-6 record and upset the No. 9 UCLA Bruins 34-28. For the past four or five seasons, Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett, Dana Cooper, and their Learfield team have had to announce many Arizona Football losses. Together, that group enjoyed just one win last season.
etxview.com
Arizona Wildcats stun No. 12 UCLA, end losing streak, keep bowl hopes alive
PASADENA, Calif. — The Arizona Wildcats pulled off the upset of the year in the Pac-12 Saturday night — and the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era. Arizona stunned No. 12 UCLA 34-28 in front of an announced crowd of 44,430 at the Rose Bowl. The Wildcats were 20-point underdogs.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona football upsets No.12 UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium
The Arizona football team took on the No.12 University of California, Los Angeles Bruins in the Rose Bowl on November 12, 2022 by a score of 34-28. The Wildcats struck first with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from running back Michael Wiley. The Arizona football team took the lead 7-0 following a solid drive from quarterback, Jayden de Laura.
allsportstucson.com
Tommy Lloyd: ‘I like triple-double Kerr, whatever that looks like’ after UA runs by Southern
To headband or not to headband, that is the question?. Yes, it’s a question after Kerr Kriisa had a triple double on Friday night in Arizona’s 95-78 win over Southern at McKale Center. The headband, a staple of his playing attire the last couple of years, was back...
What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?
Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
allsportstucson.com
Sabino coach McBrayer “couldn’t be more proud” of Sabercats after season-ending loss
QUEEN CREEK — For 14 seniors at Sabino High School, their football careers officially came to a close on Friday night following the 42-28 loss to Eastmark in the 3A Quarterfinals. In an emotional loss, the No. 7 Sabercats struggled to hold the Firebirds in the fourth quarter after going into the final 12 minutes to play trailing by only a touchdown.
allsportstucson.com
Marana only Southern Arizona 5A school to make the 16-team state playoff bracket
Marana is the only Southern Arizona 5A team to make the 16-team state bracket that was revealed Saturday morning. The 9-1 Tigers, seeded No. 8, will host No. 9 Sunnyslope (6-4) on Friday with the winner potentially facing No. 1 Notre Dame Prep (9-1) on the road in the quarterfinal round.
allsportstucson.com
Walden Grove 4A Gila champs after late fourth-down conversion in own territory
Only 3:07 remained and Walden Grove was ahead by a touchdown against visiting Catalina Foothills with possession on its 43-yard line. It was fourth down-and-3 yards to go. The 4A Gila championship and possibility to make the 16-team playoff field was on the line. Walden Grove coach Corey Noble claims...
allsportstucson.com
Salpointe No. 7 seed in 6A state playoffs that start Friday
Salpointe Catholic will host 6A East Valley region opponent Williams Field in the first round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday. The brackets were revealed Saturday morning and the No. 7 Lancers (6-4) will play the 10th-seeded Black Hawks (4-6) for the second time. Eric Rogers’ team defeated Williams Field 31-14 at home on Oct. 14.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Stacy Iveson’s pending retirement causes us to take pause and appreciate those who helped clear our path
This is the 30th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. The Old Pueblo is crisscrossed with...
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found in good health. Sally Ziegler, 84, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Students considering options after Biden's loan debt relief program shuts down
The application for the federal student debt relief program shut down after a federal judge shut down the program.
1 Person Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road just after 6 p.m. The officials reported that a woman was crossing the intersection whe she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Fire Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday,. The accident occurred at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. The crash was reported to have been a high-speed accident.
