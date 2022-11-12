ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona football upsets No.12 UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium

The Arizona football team took on the No.12 University of California, Los Angeles Bruins in the Rose Bowl on November 12, 2022 by a score of 34-28. The Wildcats struck first with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from running back Michael Wiley. The Arizona football team took the lead 7-0 following a solid drive from quarterback, Jayden de Laura.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?

Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Salpointe No. 7 seed in 6A state playoffs that start Friday

Salpointe Catholic will host 6A East Valley region opponent Williams Field in the first round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday. The brackets were revealed Saturday morning and the No. 7 Lancers (6-4) will play the 10th-seeded Black Hawks (4-6) for the second time. Eric Rogers’ team defeated Williams Field 31-14 at home on Oct. 14.
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found in good health. Sally Ziegler, 84, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

