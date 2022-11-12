Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks BIG HOME WIN vs. Detroit | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 11, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Detroit Pistons at home. Highlights from November 11, 2022. RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
New York Knicks have ‘gotten calls’ about a top young player: 3 possible landing spots
Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York
Knicks could trade notable young player?
With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, Injury Report, Scouting Report
The Pistons get another shot at the New York Knicks, only this time it looks like they’ll have a face familiar to the Knicks making his season debut.
Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game
Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.
Could a Derrick Rose Trade With Dallas Bloom For Knicks?
Rose has been effective for the New York Knicks in the early going but has struggled to find a lasting role on the floor.
Fred VanVleet Will Remain Out vs. Pistons
The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons due to a non-COVID illness
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
FOX Sports
Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid
Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Yardbarker
Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team
In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pistons: Undermanned Boston Earns Sixth-Straight, Jayson Tatum Continues To Dazzle
The Boston Celtics might just be the hottest team in the NBA. Boston continued its red-hot streak Saturday night as it took down the Detroit Pistons 117-108 at Little Caesars Arena. The Celtics extended their league-high win streak with the big win. The Pistons likely won't want to see the Celtics ...
Boston Celtics Defeat Detroit Pistons 117-108
The Pistons drop to 3-11 to extend losing streak to three straight
Knicks vs. Thunder: How & Who To Watch on Sunday
The New York Knicks will look to get a winning record back and start a winning streak when the Oklahoma City Thunder visits on Sunday.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home following a five-game road trip as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 p.m. EDT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last three. Before this short losing stint, the Cavs had won eight in a row.
Tatum scores season-high 43, Celtics beat Pistons 117-108
Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday.
Can't Barrett! Knicks Down Detroit Despite Late Rally
The New York Knicks' biggest attractions came through to take take down the pesky Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
