ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak

LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Keys to a Perfect Canadiens Game for 2022-23 Rebuild

Put simply, the Montreal Canadiens are wrecking their own rebuild this 2022-23 season. The Canadiens objectively have too many holes throughout the lineup to realistically make the playoffs, most notably in net and on defense. Nevertheless, at 8-6-1 and tied with the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy