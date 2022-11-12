Read full article on original website
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Penguins Locker Room: Evgeni Malkin Mocks Penalty, Leads Penguins Win (+)
TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin is not one to hold back his feelings, at least on the ice. He led the Pittsburgh Penguins offensive push and was good defensively in the Penguins 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. But there was that tripping call in the first period that...
Penguins Grades: Third Period Clinic, Malkin ‘Beast Mode’ Pushes Pens’ Win (+)
TORONTO — The Pittsburgh Penguins allowed just four shots in the third period, and coach Mike Sullivan said Evgeni Malkin was in beast mode. The Penguins wobbled in the second period before putting the clamps on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third for a 4-2 win at Scotiabank Arena.
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Washington Capitals travel to Central Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second of a home-and-home series. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and deliver a Capitals-Lightning prediction and pick. The Capitals and Lightning played on Friday night, which was a dominating victory...
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
Yardbarker
Keys to a Perfect Canadiens Game for 2022-23 Rebuild
Put simply, the Montreal Canadiens are wrecking their own rebuild this 2022-23 season. The Canadiens objectively have too many holes throughout the lineup to realistically make the playoffs, most notably in net and on defense. Nevertheless, at 8-6-1 and tied with the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic...
Penguins Start Tristan Jarry Looking to Snap Personal Losing Streak
Mike Sullivan is putting his faith into Tristan Jarry as the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they travel to Montreal.
