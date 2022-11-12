Read full article on original website
Supporters brave weather to dedicate Veterans’ Plaza in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the gloomy weather Friday, dozens gathered on the Village Green in Canfield to dedicate a new Veterans Plaza. “We wanted something Canfield could have that would honor not only the area veterans but all veterans,” said Mike Kubitza, with the Canfield American Legion Post 177.
Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to...
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It’s the Holiday Market and Craft Show. Vendors are setting up for the Holiday Craft show at Austintown Park. Event coordinator Stacey Willis says the Holiday Craft Show started small and grew so quickly they needed to expand their venue.
Local foundation holds Young Men’s Empowerment Conference
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Young men from schools around Youngstown gathered at Eastern Gateway Community College on Saturday. It was for a Young Men’s Empowerment Conference hosted by the Kool Boiz Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit that aims to teach middle and high school young men of...
Local mother holding fundraiser to build community for those who are blind
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Months after Zachary Woods was shot at a Liberty intersection, his mother, Natisha Lee, is fighting to build a community of those who are blind in the area. She’s holding a fundraiser at the FOCUS building in Warren to help build community support. There will...
Strings duo helps students of color with music dreams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — “Black Violin” is a classically-trained violinist and violist duo. The group is from Florida and will perform at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown later this week. Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus started the group 17 years ago after meeting in their...
WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An award ceremony was held for unsung heroes in the Warren community. The event was called “Power to the People” and was organized by Swag Sisters. Some people who received awards were from churches, education and our very own Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley.
Fire department to start accepting toy donations
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Glenmoor Volunteer Fire Department will start accepting toy donations this Thursday. Just go to their fire station on Annesley Road. The donations will be accepted each Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. If that time doesn’t work for you, you can schedule a...
Warren wood artist finishes guitar, ready for competition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week ahead for a local woodworking enthusiast. We told you about Eric Mangle’s story in March and showed you his first cuts for a guitar he was building to enter a major competition. He’s finished it! Today, we returned to his shop for an update.
Youngstown native shares story, message about resiliency with new book
(WKBN) — A Youngstown native wants to help others by sharing her story of overcoming obstacles in a recently published book. Deanna Rossi, a Youngstown native, was on a plane when she suffered from an occipital stroke. At the time, she had no health problems and was only 43 years old.
Movie filmed in local city gets red-carpet premier
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie — and watch the movie itself — that was shot in the city. The red carpet rolled out for the cast of “An Angelic Christmas” as they walked into the Main Street Theater.
Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A First News viewer’s discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem. Diane King is the chief humane officer with the Animal Welfare League. She said...
2 OVI checkpoints in Mahoning County overnight
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mahoning County OVI Task Force are holding two OVI checkpoints in Austintown overnight. The first will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The second will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown...
How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?
There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
Warren’s Old St. Joe’s getting ready to come down
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As early as next month, the walls of the former St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital could start coming down. Work to remove asbestos from the 300,000-square-foot property is currently underway. That phase of the project is expected to be finished by the first week of December. Demolition should start shortly after.
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a clothing theft at a Polo Ralph Lauren store in Grove City. Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27. Reports said that a man stole a varsity style jacket valued...
Crash slows traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The rainy weather Friday may have played a role in a crash earlier on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. It happened in the southbound lanes just before the on-ramp from Oakwood Avenue on the city’s West Side. A car slid out of control and rolled up the...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a one-car crash on a major interstate at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. It happened on I-680 southbound on-ramp to SR-711, around exit 3A. The ramps were closed in both directions but have since reopened. According to a Youngstown Police press...
Youngstown man faces multiple rape charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was indicted on rape charges. Leonard Sykes, 49, is facing three counts of rape. He is also charged with importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sykes was arrested by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies for crimes that happened in August, according to...
