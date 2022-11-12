Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will both be playing their second game in less than 48 hours when they meet Sunday at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (2-0) have found their groove early on and are coming off a 73-54 win over Akron Friday night at the Barstool Invitational in Philadelphia.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO