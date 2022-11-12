ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mississippi State wary of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's upset potential

Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will both be playing their second game in less than 48 hours when they meet Sunday at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (2-0) have found their groove early on and are coming off a 73-54 win over Akron Friday night at the Barstool Invitational in Philadelphia.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

No. 10 Arkansas beats Fordham, 74-48

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 2-0 in the 2022-23 season with a 74-48 win over the Fordham Rams, who fell to 1-1. Ricky Council IV led the way for the Hogs with 15 points while dishing out a career-high seven assists. Freshmen Jordan Walsh (12 points) and Anthony Black (10 points) joined him in double figures.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy