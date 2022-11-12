COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old woman is charged with felony assault after she allegedly punched and bit a Columbus police officer Tuesday. Two Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 1800 Block of Hollow Run Drive at 6:46 p.m. for a female, later identified as Maya Masters, who was hitting her head on a vehicle and attempting to fight bystanders who were trying to help her, according to court records.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO