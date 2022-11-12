ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

10TV

Suspect in shooting incident near Wedgewood Apartments identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing shots at officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday has been identified in court charging documents and by a spokesperson with the Attorney General's Office. Lamar Blue, 36, is charged with two counts of felonious assault after firing shots at...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman charged with felony assault after allegedly punching, biting Columbus officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old woman is charged with felony assault after she allegedly punched and bit a Columbus police officer Tuesday. Two Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 1800 Block of Hollow Run Drive at 6:46 p.m. for a female, later identified as Maya Masters, who was hitting her head on a vehicle and attempting to fight bystanders who were trying to help her, according to court records.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was shot while driving their car in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday night. The Columbus Division of police said the shooting happened at the intersection of South Brinker Avenue and West Mound Street around 11 p.m. The person, who police only described as a male,...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio deputy hospitalized after car crashes into cruiser

GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a Sandusky County deputy was hospitalized after a car went through a stop sign and into the cruiser. The crash happened at the intersection of CR-213 at TR-224 in Green Creek Township at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Nov....
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 2 injured in South Linden neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a reported shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of East 15th Avenue, west of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m. One person...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say

An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17

The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
10TV

10TV

