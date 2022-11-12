Read full article on original website
18-year-old suspect in fatal Columbus gas station shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man at a northeast Columbus gas station last month. Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, was taken into custody after turning himself in Sunday. He is charged with murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky. The shooting...
Police: Suspect arrested after chase, barricade in Madison, Franklin counties
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 47-year-old London, Ohio, man is in police custody Saturday after he allegedly led officers on a chase across two counties before barricading himself inside his car. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), officers from the West Jefferson post tried to pull over a 2002 Jeep Cherokee at approximately […]
Report: Driver admits to drug, alcohol use before crashing into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A report from the Columbus Division of Police revealed new information regarding a vehicle crashing into a Short North restaurant nearly two weeks ago that injured two people. The crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:30 p.m. at Galla Park Steak on North High Street near...
Police invesigating suspicious death after woman found dead inside truck in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a truck in west Columbus Sunday evening. Just before 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a truck parked in the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue near the Hilltop neighborhood.
Suspect in shooting incident near Wedgewood Apartments identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing shots at officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday has been identified in court charging documents and by a spokesperson with the Attorney General's Office. Lamar Blue, 36, is charged with two counts of felonious assault after firing shots at...
Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived...
morrowcountysentinel.com
MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
Woman charged with felony assault after allegedly punching, biting Columbus officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old woman is charged with felony assault after she allegedly punched and bit a Columbus police officer Tuesday. Two Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 1800 Block of Hollow Run Drive at 6:46 p.m. for a female, later identified as Maya Masters, who was hitting her head on a vehicle and attempting to fight bystanders who were trying to help her, according to court records.
20-year-old sentenced for orchestrating string of armed robberies in Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old Columbus man convicted of orchestrating a string of aggravated robberies in the Short North last summer was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Basho Arbo was sentenced by Franklin County Court Judge Michael Holbrook this week on six separate counts of aggravated...
Police: 1 shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was shot while driving their car in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday night. The Columbus Division of police said the shooting happened at the intersection of South Brinker Avenue and West Mound Street around 11 p.m. The person, who police only described as a male,...
14-year-old faces 16 charges in 71-year-old Ohio man’s murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
huroninsider.com
Three juveniles accused of robbing man, attempting to break into cars in the same night
SANDUSKY – Three juvenile boys were arrested and charged with multiple crimes early Saturday morning after they allegedly assaulted a man and stole his wallet and attempted to break into several cars. According to reports from the Sandusky Police Department, police first responded to the area of Washington and...
cleveland19.com
Ohio deputy hospitalized after car crashes into cruiser
GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a Sandusky County deputy was hospitalized after a car went through a stop sign and into the cruiser. The crash happened at the intersection of CR-213 at TR-224 in Green Creek Township at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Nov....
myfox28columbus.com
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
Police: Student charged after bringing loaded gun into South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old student at South High School is facing charges after he brought a loaded gun into the school Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to the 1000 block of Ann Street around 12:48 p.m. on a report of a student bringing...
Police: 2 injured in South Linden neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a reported shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of East 15th Avenue, west of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m. One person...
Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say
An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
Police charge 18-year-old with murder in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station last month. Police said they have charged 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross with murder in the death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. The shooting happened at the Sheetz...
