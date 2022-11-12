Read full article on original website
In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, are set to hit the road again to take on Kentucky, its 11th opponent and eighth Southeastern Conference foe of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
The University of Miami hired Mario Cristobal to build the UM football team back into one of the elite programs in the country again. This week, Miami will travel to Clemson and compete against one of the top football programs of the past decade. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) is once again...
