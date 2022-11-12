The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, are set to hit the road again to take on Kentucky, its 11th opponent and eighth Southeastern Conference foe of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO