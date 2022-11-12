Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Kings-Lakers Tonight

L.A. will be sans LeBron James as it tries to return to the winners' circle.

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player tonight as they try to end a four-game winning streak against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena, a.k.a. "The Crypt."

Unfortunately, without LeBron James (left adductor strain) available, the team will probably lose, in this writer's estimation. Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV (both questionable due to non-COVID-19 related illnesses) are both now listed as available, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com .

It's also the official line in Las Vegas, though things are pretty close.

Let's take a look at some odds and over/unders for tonight (all numbers via The Action Network ):

The Game Spread

The Kings are favored to win, with their over/under set at -4.5. With the Lakers losing to teams by double digits in each of their last four contests, and now, with L.A. sans LBJ, I'd certainly take Sacramento to cover tonight (sorry).

Anthony Davis's Combined Points + Assists

With Davis suiting up but James sitting, look for the Lakers to involve him more in their late-game offense. The official over/under for Davis's combined points and rebounds is set at 29.5, a pretty attainable sum for a guy averaging 23 points and 2.5 dimes, especially with the ball in his hands more frequently. Take the over.

Patrick Beverley's Combined Rebounds + Assists

Pat Bev is putting up more relatively robust numbers in these secondary categories than he is as a scorer (i.e. more robust compared to expectations for those categories). The over/under is set at 8.5, the Lakers' starting point guard is currently averaging 3.8 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game, which if posted tonight would be 6.6. Hopefully Beverley will get a bit more engaged tonight. Take the over.

So there you have it. Bet accordingly (where it is legal to do so, of course).