MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The SOCON Men's Basketball season is underway and the Mercer Bears are coming back to Hawkins Arena for their home opener against the 1-2 Milligan University, who took a 15 point loss to Cumberlands in their season opener, as well as suffering a 72-66 loss to Reinhardt. The Buffs secured a narrow win in their home opener against CIU by four points.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO