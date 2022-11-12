Read full article on original website
Fire and Ice exhibition comes back to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Art Alliance's Fire and Ice exhibition is back in Carolyn Crayton Park. Whether you're into collecting glass and ceramics or just want some new holiday decorations or home goods, then the Round Building in the park is the place to be. There's more to...
Bibb County School District launces online survey for community feedback
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District has partnered with Engage2Learn to host focus group sessions and engage with the community to seek feedback in developing the District's 5-year strategic plan. Along with community engagement sessions, the District is also looking for feedback through an online survey that...
Power outage in Eastman
EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Emergency Management Agency has issued a notice that there is a widespread power outage in Eastman due to a downed power line. Highway 341 around South Dodge Elementary is closed while crews work to repair the lines and the power company has been notified. The...
Search underway for escaped Macon inmate
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
Lockdown lifted for Twiggs County Schools
UPDATE: 12:15 P.M. -- The lockdown on Twiggs County Schools has been lifted, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office. If a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says that the suspect was wanted for outstanding warrants from another county. They haven't yet confirmed an arrest but we will keep you...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
M&M Grocery reopens after crime forces temporary closure
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A convenience store on Montpelier has reopened after a past of criminal activity prompted the county to close its doors back in September, following a drive-by shooting. M&M Grocery is back in business but with a few changes put into place, such as a mandatory surveillance...
Bibb County Deputies investigating the shooting death of a Macon woman
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after a 911 call on Monday morning. 49-year-old Claudette Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital after being driven there in a personal vehicle from Baker Drive. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones,...
Deputies: Dublin man killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-75 in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Dublin man is dead after being involved in a wrong-way driver wreck on I-75 in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue exit ramp. Investigators...
Mercer Bears Men's Basketball team to face Milligan University in home opener
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The SOCON Men's Basketball season is underway and the Mercer Bears are coming back to Hawkins Arena for their home opener against the 1-2 Milligan University, who took a 15 point loss to Cumberlands in their season opener, as well as suffering a 72-66 loss to Reinhardt. The Buffs secured a narrow win in their home opener against CIU by four points.
