ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

George scores 23 points for No. 5 Baylor over Norfolk State

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROVCt_0j84AUgW00
1 of 8

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

“My shot was falling, and I was doing every little thing I could do,” said George, who was 8-of-13 shooting overall. “Came out with the win, that’s the most important thing.”

Transfer guard Jalen Bridges added 20 points for the Bears (2-0). Adam Flagler, their leading scorer last season, had 18 points and five assists.

Joe Bryant, one of four returning starters for the two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans (2-1), had 24 points and six rebounds.

“They did a good job getting him open looks,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said of Bryant. “That’s a veteran team that knows who their scorer score is, but is patient enough to actually give him shots.”

Christian Ings added 15 points and Kris Bankston had 10 for the Spartans.

The Bears overwhelmed Norfolk State 85-49 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March in Fort Worth, about 100 miles from the Baylor campus. Baylor’s largest lead this time was 21 points.

“After playing them last year, we basically returned the whole team that we have, we kind of knew what to expect,” Spartans coach Robert Jones said. “I think last year might have been a shellshock a little bit, but this year was no shellshock at all.”

Norfolk State had its only lead at 7-6 when Bryant made two free throws just more than three minutes into the game. George then scored the first seven points in a 10-0 run for the Bears.

George had a 3-pointer and a four-point play in a 27-second span. He was fouled in front of the Spartans bench when making the second of those 3s, and made the free throw.

Baylor’s biggest lead before halftime was 30-15 when George made a free throw after Ings was called for a flopping technical foul. A 3-pointer by Ings in the final minute cut Baylor’s lead to 39-34, but Flagler answered with a 3.

SHOOTING BEARS

Baylor made 39.5% of its 3-pointers (15 of 38), even with LJ Cryer going 2 of 12 from long range. Those were the most 3-pointers attempted by the Bears since 39 against Alcorn State on November 23, 2002, the season before Drew became their coach.

TURNING POINT

After Flagler’s 3 to end the first half, he hit another one to start Baylor’s scoring in the second half. That ignited an 11-2 run that pushed the Bears ahead 53-36 with 16 1/2 minutes left. The Spartans never got closer than 12 points after that.

BIG PICTURE

Norfolk St.: The Spartans have 12 players overall back from last season’s team, and they have a loaded early schedule. They have three road games against top 10 teams in Noember. Baylor, No. 8 UCLA and third-ranked Houston.

Baylor: Drew, in his 20th season at Baylor, got his 399th win there. ... George and Bridges, a transfer from West Virginia, are among the newcomers on a team without several players who are no longer around eight months after that first-round NCAA game. Point guard James Akinjo was a graduate transfer last season, while one-and-done freshmen Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan were NBA draft picks. Matthew Mayer, who had a game-high 22 points in that NCAA game against Norfolk, transferred to Illinois.

Norfolk State faces its second consecutive top-10 team on the road when the Spartans play at No. 8 UCLA on Monday.

Baylor wraps up its season-opening three-game homestand against Northern Colorado on Monday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
cofcsports.com

Cougars Host Norfolk State in Sunday Night Contest

CHARLESTON, S.C. – College of Charleston looks to complete a sweep of its home-and-home series against Norfolk State when the Spartans visit TD Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m. Charleston won in Norfolk, 66-62, last November in the first meeting between the teams since 1976 and third overall. The Cougars trailed by two with under five minutes remaining before a 9-0 run gave them the lead for good en route to taking a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.
CHARLESTON, SC
footballscoop.com

Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference

The autumns tumbled together enough that Mark Hall needed to devise an easy method to remember his time at Chowan University. After all, a decade-and-a-half wasn’t particularly on the horizon when Hall came to Chowan for his first position as a full-time college football assistant. He had toiled in an entry-level, restricted-earnings post after his playing career making a scant $10,000 at his alma mater, the now-defunct Urbana University, which closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MURFREESBORO, NC
WTKR

Second round high school football match-ups

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled

A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
NORFOLK, VA
howafrica.com

Lyman Beecher Brooks, The First President Of Norfolk State University

Lyman Beecher Brooks, the first president of Norfolk State University, was born on May 27, 1910, in Blakes, Virginia, to John Robert Brooks, a farmer and pianist, and Mary Anna Burrell Brooks, a schoolteacher and graduate of Virginia Union University. He started reading at the age of three and received his early education in a one-room school run by his mother. Brooks lived with an aunt while attending the Middlesex Training School in Richmond, which offered three years of secondary education because Mathews County had no high school for African Americans. He majored in mathematics after spending his fourth year of high school at Virginia Union University’s secondary school in Richmond. Brooks came in second place in his class.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Golden Corral offers Military Appreciation Night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A national restaurant chain is doing its part to honor the nation's 19 million military veterans. This will be the 22nd year that Golden Corral has hosted Military Appreciation Night. The restaurants will once again serve a complimentary "thank you" dine-in buffet meal and beverage...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
NORFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy