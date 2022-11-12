Read full article on original website
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Locals recall February Freeze as they stock up on firewood in Williamson County
Will Steely braved the rain and wind to get his season's worth of firewood. He says since the February Freeze, he has taken more precaution ahead of weather like what's predicted the next week like making sure he has plenty of wood on hand.
One person hospitalized after southwest Austin house fire
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in southwest Austin on Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5914 Salcon Cliff Dr. around 7:40 p.m. As of around 8:30 p.m., the fire was under control, the Austin Fire Department said.
Two dead after vehicle pin-in on U.S. Hwy 183 early Monday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South U.S. Hwy 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
Thousands of dogs gather at Camp Mabry for Mighty Texas Dog Walk
AUSTIN, Texas - A couple thousand dogs and their owners gathered at Camp Mabry Sunday morning for the 22nd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk. Proceeds from the event help provide trained assistance dogs to local wounded veterans and others living with disabilities through Service Dogs Inc. "I love it. Anytime...
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
Coldest Weather of 2022 Coming to Central Texas: TxDOT Reveals New Equipment
KWTX is reporting that after Friday's rain stops, temperatures will drop rapidly and get close to freezing. North winds will make it feel even colder, and the wind chill will be in the 20s by Saturday. Road Conditions in Texas. Updated information on road conditions is available online at DriveTexas,...
Rainy and chilly start to the week
AUSTIN, Texas - A cloudy, chilly and rainy start to the week in the Austin area. We're tracking an upper low coming out of New Mexico which will pull in the moisture and energize the atmosphere to produce on and off light to moderate rain from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Rain...
Coats for Kids 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — As temperatures are getting cooler, many of us will start grabbing for that jacket to keep warm. We all know that weather in Texas can be unpredictable, so the need for a coat could happen at any time. Unfortunately, many children across Central Texas don’t have...
TxDOT brings 3 snowplows to Central Texas in preparation for winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) discussed winter weather preparations for the Austin area ahead of the cold season moving in on Nov. 10. Among those preparations was the addition of three snowplows that can be used in the area when severe winter weather moves through.
Storms and cold weather heading to Austin area today
Grab a jacket and an umbrella, big changes ahead. Zack Shields has more on the timing of this cold front.
Trifecta of viral illnesses leads to uptick in Austin respiratory infections
In the thick of the flu season, Austin pharmacists are seeing an upward trend in viral infections peaking earlier than previous years.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Tesla voluntary recalls 40,000 vehicles, Model S and Model X impacted
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla announced a voluntary recall for more than 40,000 vehicles that is connected with a power steering issue. Elon Musk's company says the recall involves Model S and Model X vehicles built between 2017 and 2021. Some drivers reported that their car lost power steering on bumpy roads or after hitting a pothole.
Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center
Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
Loop 360 projects to offer regional traffic relief
Work will be completed along the road in the next 10-15 years. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Loop 360 will undergo significant transformation over the next 10-15 years as an intersection improvement project seeks to alleviate traffic congestion and increase road safety. The Texas Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city...
First RSV vaccine with UT ties expected to be available by next year
Texas Department of State Health Services data shows for PCR testing, which is a nasal swab and more commonly used, there was a peak of roughly 1,300 positive RSV tests in mid-October across the state.
2 dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport
Austin Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck and happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183.
Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
Central Texans lace up shoes to walk to end Alzheimer's
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans laced up their walking shoes Saturday morning in Southeast Austin to join in the fight against Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's at Circuit of the Americas Nov. 12, with many of the 1200 participants having lost loved ones to Alzheimer's. The Walk is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research and is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
