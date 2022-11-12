ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

One person hospitalized after southwest Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in southwest Austin on Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5914 Salcon Cliff Dr. around 7:40 p.m. As of around 8:30 p.m., the fire was under control, the Austin Fire Department said.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead after vehicle pin-in on U.S. Hwy 183 early Monday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South U.S. Hwy 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Thousands of dogs gather at Camp Mabry for Mighty Texas Dog Walk

AUSTIN, Texas - A couple thousand dogs and their owners gathered at Camp Mabry Sunday morning for the 22nd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk. Proceeds from the event help provide trained assistance dogs to local wounded veterans and others living with disabilities through Service Dogs Inc. "I love it. Anytime...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Rainy and chilly start to the week

AUSTIN, Texas - A cloudy, chilly and rainy start to the week in the Austin area. We're tracking an upper low coming out of New Mexico which will pull in the moisture and energize the atmosphere to produce on and off light to moderate rain from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Rain...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Coats for Kids 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — As temperatures are getting cooler, many of us will start grabbing for that jacket to keep warm. We all know that weather in Texas can be unpredictable, so the need for a coat could happen at any time. Unfortunately, many children across Central Texas don’t have...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tesla voluntary recalls 40,000 vehicles, Model S and Model X impacted

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla announced a voluntary recall for more than 40,000 vehicles that is connected with a power steering issue. Elon Musk's company says the recall involves Model S and Model X vehicles built between 2017 and 2021. Some drivers reported that their car lost power steering on bumpy roads or after hitting a pothole.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center

Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Loop 360 projects to offer regional traffic relief

Work will be completed along the road in the next 10-15 years. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Loop 360 will undergo significant transformation over the next 10-15 years as an intersection improvement project seeks to alleviate traffic congestion and increase road safety. The Texas Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city...
AUSTIN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texans lace up shoes to walk to end Alzheimer's

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans laced up their walking shoes Saturday morning in Southeast Austin to join in the fight against Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's at Circuit of the Americas Nov. 12, with many of the 1200 participants having lost loved ones to Alzheimer's. The Walk is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research and is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
AUSTIN, TX

