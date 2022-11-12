OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It was a one-stop shop at Bellevue University Saturday as they continued the Veteran's Day spirit with their Military Expo. "After the transition from the military into civilian life, the military does a really good job at the transitioning part," said Matthew Ritter, Relationship Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University. However, it's what is available once you're out. There's a lot of great things that they've earned that a lot of veterans just don't know about."

