A one-stop shop, Bellevue hosts 25 veteran service organizations at Military Expo
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It was a one-stop shop at Bellevue University Saturday as they continued the Veteran's Day spirit with their Military Expo. "After the transition from the military into civilian life, the military does a really good job at the transitioning part," said Matthew Ritter, Relationship Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University. However, it's what is available once you're out. There's a lot of great things that they've earned that a lot of veterans just don't know about."
The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree Monday morning. The 40-foot blue spruce was donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle. Janice bought the tree for $5 in 1987 at Shopko, and she later planted it in the front yard of her West Omaha home.
Students hang out with active servicemen for Veterans Day
SARPY COUNTY, Neb.—A color presentation by the Navy Junior ROTC, musical performances by eighth grade band and choir members, and picking the brains of active servicemen. That's how students of the Papillion-La Vista Community School District spent Veterans Day. The kids were able to ask questions, hear stories and...
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
A medium, dinosaurs, and games are among the things to do the week of November 14
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Film viewing, Dinovember Storytime, general trivia, live readings with a medium, and Museum Live in the Park are among the things to do the week of November 14. A free viewing of the movie SEED: The Untold Story will be shown at the First Unitarian...
Two local races in 2022 election just got more interesting after new results released
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New election results are out and we've learned the race for Douglas County Sheriff has tightened over the past day. This is the race that features two law enforcement veterans. Republican Aaron Hanson and Democrat Greg Gonzalez are both going for the job of sheriff. The...
One dead, seven others injured in early morning shooting
Omaha — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and 7 others injured. According to OPD, police responded to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. around 33rd and Ames Avenue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One of the victims died at the hospital.
