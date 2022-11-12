ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A one-stop shop, Bellevue hosts 25 veteran service organizations at Military Expo

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It was a one-stop shop at Bellevue University Saturday as they continued the Veteran's Day spirit with their Military Expo. "After the transition from the military into civilian life, the military does a really good job at the transitioning part," said Matthew Ritter, Relationship Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University. However, it's what is available once you're out. There's a lot of great things that they've earned that a lot of veterans just don't know about."
BELLEVUE, NE
The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree Monday morning. The 40-foot blue spruce was donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle. Janice bought the tree for $5 in 1987 at Shopko, and she later planted it in the front yard of her West Omaha home.
OMAHA, NE
Students hang out with active servicemen for Veterans Day

SARPY COUNTY, Neb.—A color presentation by the Navy Junior ROTC, musical performances by eighth grade band and choir members, and picking the brains of active servicemen. That's how students of the Papillion-La Vista Community School District spent Veterans Day. The kids were able to ask questions, hear stories and...
PAPILLION, NE
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
One dead, seven others injured in early morning shooting

Omaha — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and 7 others injured. According to OPD, police responded to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. around 33rd and Ames Avenue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One of the victims died at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE

