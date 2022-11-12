Read full article on original website
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
The longtime New York congressman and chair of the Democrat Party's campaign fundraising arm has come under fire in recent days over controversial comments on inflation.
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Democrat wins Michigan House race to replace GOP Rep. Peter Meijer
Attorney Hillary Scholten (D) was projected to win Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, flipping the district in a key victory for the Democratic Party. The Associated Press called the race at 2:10 a.m. House Democrats’ campaign arm had boosted Trump-backed Republican John Gibbs in his successful primary challenge to Rep....
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
Washington GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, defends seat in midterm election
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, of Washington, defeated his Democratic opponent in the midterm elections Tuesday night to win a fifth term in Congress after being targeted over his vote to impeach former President Trump. Newhouse, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District, was called the winner on Election Night with 49.92%...
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin has defeated her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District in the House, the Associated Press projects. Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience with U.S. military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq...
Liz Cheney Just Endorsed Another Democrat
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Rep. Liz Cheney used to be one of the standard-bearers of the Republican party—she’s literally the heir to one of the most prominent Republicans in modern history. But since she broke with former president Donald Trump, she’s strayed far from the party and is now not just campaigning against pro-Trump Republicans, she’s endorsing Democrats. After endorsing Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, Cheney says she is now endorsing Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger.
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
Michigan Senate Democrats pick first female majority leader
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Senate Democrats ushered in a new era of leadership Thursday, selecting Grand Rapids state Sen. Winnie Brinks as the chamber's first female majority leader after midterm victories that are expected to give the party full control for the first time since 1983.Democrats are likely to take full control of the state government starting in 2023 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being reelected Tuesday to a second four-year term and the new Senate majority. Democrats have claimed, and Republicans have conceded, that Democrats will flip the state House as well.Brinks listed the economy, education and reproductive rights...
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
Liz Cheney hails midterm results as ‘clear victory for team normal’
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) cheered the election results featuring a dismal GOP outing as a ‘clear victory for team normal’ and repudiation of former President Donald Trump.
Republican Ron Johnson Wins Wisconsin Senate Race, Frustrating Democrats
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority. Johnson’s victory is likely to frustrate Democrats in Wisconsin, who have long viewed the conspiracy-friendly conservative as far too right-wing,...
