Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game
Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
Millington, Ithaca shut out in state quarterfinal losses
In a Division 6 quarterfinal dominated by defense, it was only appropriate that defense would score the only points of the game. Reed City’s defense scored the lone touhdown of the game, giving the Coyotes a 6-0 win Saturday over Millington at Reed City.
MLive.com
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
See 42 photos as New Lothrop wins regional final against Laker
NEW LOTHROP, MI -- New Lothrop High School hosted Laker High School for a Division 7 regional finals football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. New Lothrop won with a final score of 29-20. New Lothrop is now moving on to the state semifinals. MLive was there to document the...
MLive.com
Meet the All-SEC high school football teams for the 2022 season
There were more than a few surprises during the Southeastern Conference football season that made this year unlike most. Dexter and Tecumseh rolled to undefeated campaigns in the SEC-Red and SEC-White, respectively, and the top players from both divisions were recognized with all-conference honors this week.
Wolverine Confidential: How concerning is Michigan’s passing game?
Michigan recorded another double-digit win Saturday against Nebraska, and it followed a familiar blueprint to improve to 10-0. The third-ranked Wolverines leaned on Blake Corum to move on offense as the junior running back rushed for 162 yards and a score on 28 attempts, while their defense held the Cornhuskers to just 146 yards in a 34-3 victory.
Lions grades: Steady coaching, fourth-quarter explosion lead to win over Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) climbed out of the NFC North’s cellar in Week 10, beating the Chicago Bears (3-7) 31-30 for their first road win since 2020. Detroit scored 21 points in the final frame, overcoming a 14-point deficit. This post will run through MLive’s grades from...
MLive.com
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from regional championship playoff games
Lumen Christi hosts Lawton for regional football championship. Lumen Christi players celebrate a touchdown during the MHSAA Division 7 regional championship football game at Lumen Christi High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lumen Christi won the game over Lawton, 7-6.Get Photo. 4 / 56. South Christian vs Whitehall. 5...
Inside the locker room: Bears’ Justin Fields laments key mistake in loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields put the Chicago Bears on his back for the second straight week. But despite another massive day on the ground for the quarterback, the Detroit Lions were able to crawl out of a 14-point fourth-quarter hole to win 31-30 at Soldier Field in Week 10. Fields...
Michigan football’s run as a betting favorite continues vs. Illinois
Michigan’s run as a betting favorite will continue this weekend against Illinois, one final tune-up before the showdown in Columbus. The Wolverines opened as 17 1/2-point favorites in their next-to-last regular season game on Saturday in Ann Arbor (Noon, ABC), according to lines published by Circa Sports in Las Vegas.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
After playing early, Michigan pulls RB Donovan Edwards from Nebraska game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We don’t have answers yet, but Michigan went two and a half quarters without running back Donovan Edwards on Saturday. The Wolverines’ backup ball carrier mysteriously exited Saturday’s 34-3 win over Nebraska midway through the second quarter, after two carries and 13 yards on the ground and a play or two blocking, with no explanation from head coach Jim Harbaugh afterward.
MLive.com
Gladwin goes off script for instant offense, turning the tide to oust Oakridge
MUSKEGON, MI – Gladwin coach Marc Jarstfer spent all of halftime imploring his team to control the ball, control the clock, move the chains and pound the rock. But Earl Esiline just didn’t listen.
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
Michigan football jumps on Nebraska, coasts to victory and 10-0 start
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a familiar story, one that Michigan repeated on Saturday in a decisive win over another Big Ten opponent. Armed with a productive run game, suffocating defense and quick strike early, the No. 3-ranked Wolverines coasted to a 34-3 victory over visiting Nebraska. It...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan on ‘happy ride’ amid another double-digit win season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The feel-good story that is Michigan football rolled on over the weekend, with Jim Harbaugh’s club dispatching another lowly Big Ten team en route to a second straight 10-win season. The Wolverines beat Nebraska, 34-3, with another thrashing rush attack led by their Heisman...
Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga
Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
Lions made conscious effort to get WR Amon-Ra St. Brown involved early and often
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went to the Amon-Ra St. Brown well early and often, getting creative and conscious for the second-year receiver to be more involved. St. Brown caught 10 of the 11 targets he saw for 119 yards, adding one rush for 2 yards that moved the chains. And with the big day, St. Brown is now in the top 10 all-time with 139 catches through his first 25 games in the NFL. And when Lions quarterback Jared Goff was made aware of that milestone after the game, he asked, “is he really? Wow.” ... “Wow.”
