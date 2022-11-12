ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game

Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
MERRILL, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive.com

Meet the All-SEC high school football teams for the 2022 season

There were more than a few surprises during the Southeastern Conference football season that made this year unlike most. Dexter and Tecumseh rolled to undefeated campaigns in the SEC-Red and SEC-White, respectively, and the top players from both divisions were recognized with all-conference honors this week.
DEXTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

After playing early, Michigan pulls RB Donovan Edwards from Nebraska game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We don’t have answers yet, but Michigan went two and a half quarters without running back Donovan Edwards on Saturday. The Wolverines’ backup ball carrier mysteriously exited Saturday’s 34-3 win over Nebraska midway through the second quarter, after two carries and 13 yards on the ground and a play or two blocking, with no explanation from head coach Jim Harbaugh afterward.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga

Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions made conscious effort to get WR Amon-Ra St. Brown involved early and often

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went to the Amon-Ra St. Brown well early and often, getting creative and conscious for the second-year receiver to be more involved. St. Brown caught 10 of the 11 targets he saw for 119 yards, adding one rush for 2 yards that moved the chains. And with the big day, St. Brown is now in the top 10 all-time with 139 catches through his first 25 games in the NFL. And when Lions quarterback Jared Goff was made aware of that milestone after the game, he asked, “is he really? Wow.” ... “Wow.”
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy