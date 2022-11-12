ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan

Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Nov. 11, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Leonardo Guararrama, of 4705 N. 120th Ave., Hart; State, Sheriffs’, Chiefs’ Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT); third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. Bail: $10,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Lori...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

48-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Holland Charter Township (Holland Charter Township, MI)

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street at 8:45 p.m. The officials reported that a man was riding a mini-bike and had pulled out of a private property with no headlights on. He did not yield to a pickup truck that was headed south.
HOLLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI

