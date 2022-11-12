Read full article on original website
Kent County Democrats win big in state House, lose one of two key Senate races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Headed into election day, Kent County Democrats were hopeful they would win five state House seats and two state Senate seats. They accomplished one of those goals. Democrats swept all five districts encompassing Grand Rapids and its inner-ring suburbs, including Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Plainfield Township,...
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
townbroadcast.com
Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan
Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
nbc25news.com
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Nov. 11, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Leonardo Guararrama, of 4705 N. 120th Ave., Hart; State, Sheriffs’, Chiefs’ Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT); third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. Bail: $10,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Lori...
Library caught in flap over LGBTQ material loses millage
An embattled western Michigan library targeted by residents opposed to LGBTQ materials on its shelves has lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
48-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Holland Charter Township (Holland Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street at 8:45 p.m. The officials reported that a man was riding a mini-bike and had pulled out of a private property with no headlights on. He did not yield to a pickup truck that was headed south.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Through the Weekend
Lake effect showers began to move in Saturday. Due to the mixed precipitation, and potential for accumulating snow, the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
Crews battling fully involved structure fire in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON, MI - Crews were called to the scene of a residential structure fire this weekend. A major structure fire was reported on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 2800 block of Hoyt near Broadway in Muskegon Heights. As of 12:30 p.m., the Muskegon Heights Fire Department was being assisted at...
