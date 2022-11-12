It probably doesn't come as a surprise based on the social media reaction, but several within All Elite Wrestling are happy that Colt Cabana is back. The dozen or so talent that Fightful heard back from regarding the November 2 AEW Dynamite were in support of Colt Cabana being back in the fold. There was natural inquisition as to it possibly reinforcing the longstanding rumor that Cabana was removed from television because of CM Punk, whether that was directly requested by Punk or not, which Punk vehemently denied.

2 DAYS AGO