ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and IMPACT star wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 PPV
Tyrus (Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay) is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Hard Times 3, Tyrus defeated now former champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Matt Cardona in a three-way match. The finish had Murdoch hitting Cardona with a DDT on the cement floor. After Tyrus went back into the ring, he grabbed Murdoch and put him in the Tongan death grip, choke-slamming him to score the pinfall.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestlinginc.com
Bow Wow Takes Shot At Jade Cargill
Rapper and former child star Bow Wow continues to build up the online feud between himself and AEW star Jade Cargill. Over the last several weeks, Bow Wow and Cargill have gone back and forth on Twitter, with even Tony Khan himself making note of the interactions. This morning, Bow Wow tweeted at Cargill following AEW's recent show in Boston. "Yo @Jade_Cargill so you was at the same arena yesterday that im playing tonight and skipped outta town so fast," Bow Wow wrote. "I wanted to see that slow ass kick in person. Oh im sorry.. good morning."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
Jinder Mahal Returns, Orange Cassidy Retains | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 11, 2022. - Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE TV and lost to Braun Strowman in a first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. - In an interview, LA Knight called his...
Viewership Information For Young Rock And NJPW On AXS, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 12, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.331 million viewers on 111/11, down from last week's 1.795 million viewers. The 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demo stayed. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Friday, November 3...
Two Names Advance In WWE SmackDown World Cup On 11/11 WWE SmackDown
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advanced in the SmackDown World Cup. Escobar knocked off Shinsuke Nakamura with an Avalanche Phantom Driver while Strowman made short work of Jinder Mahal, finishing him with a Monster Bomb. Mustafa Ali, Sami Zayn, Butch, and Ricochet are the four other...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE SmackDown World Cup Competitors Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will face Santos Escobar in the first round of the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament on tonight’s live show. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will give the winner a future title shot. According to PWInsider, the following World Cup competitors are scheduled to compete as of this afternoon:
WWE, AEW Backstage Reaction To Colt Cabana's Return
It probably doesn't come as a surprise based on the social media reaction, but several within All Elite Wrestling are happy that Colt Cabana is back. The dozen or so talent that Fightful heard back from regarding the November 2 AEW Dynamite were in support of Colt Cabana being back in the fold. There was natural inquisition as to it possibly reinforcing the longstanding rumor that Cabana was removed from television because of CM Punk, whether that was directly requested by Punk or not, which Punk vehemently denied.
MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team
MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
CJ Perry Comments On Miro Referencing Her On AEW TV, Says She Misses Performing In Front Of Fans
CJ Perry says she misses performing in front of wrestling fans. Perry signed with WWE in 2013, and she moved to the main roster in 2014 alongside Rusev. As Lana, she was featured on WWE TV over the next several years. Near the end of her WWE run, she frequently competed on the Raw brand until she was released in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Since then, Miro, her real-life husband, has referenced her multiple times on AEW programming, though he usually doesn't use her name.
ROH Pure Championship Bout, Athena, Riho, AR Fox, More Set For 11/14 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the November 14 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/14) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin. Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen...
Fightful
