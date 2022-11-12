Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
aseaofred.com
Liberty vs NC Central: How to watch, key stats, betting odds
The Liberty Flames (1-1) return to the court on Monday night for the team’s first home game against a Division I team facing North Carolina Central. This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Eagles are 0-2 on the season following losses at No. 18 Virginia, 73-61, and at Appalachian State, 79-75.
Why is everyone discounting Drake Maye and UNC as possible Playoff crashers?
Yes, there is a chance where Drake Maye and the rest of the UNC football team can make the College Football Playoff this season. It might be as a huge long shot, but UNC has a chance at making the College Football Playoff with Heisman Trophy contender Drake Maye at quarterback.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
247Sports
LOOK: UNC Celebrates in Locker Room After Clinching ACC Coastal Championship
North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night in Winston-Salem to move 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, 6-0 on the road, and more importantly to clinch the ACC Coastal Divison. It is the first time UNC has won the Coastal Division since 2015. The Tar Heels were led...
Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
North Carolina Tar Heels beat Wake Forest Demon Deacons, clinch ACC Coastal Division
UNC clinched the Coastal crown and a spot in the ACC title game by way of Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech this evening. But Mack Brown has long said he wants the Tar Heels to feel like they earned their place.
247Sports
Duke basketball: USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson tips cap to Blue Devils after 84-38 loss
Duke basketball dominated USC Upstate Friday night by way of an 84-38 victory. While the Spartans delivered the first punch, the No. 7 Blue Devils showed their superiority the rest of the night. USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson gave all the credit to Duke in a tough game on the road.
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
ACC Panic Room: UNC believes they can win title, as should everyone else
The ACC Championship game is set between Clemson and North Carolina. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss how the Heels believe they can win, and everyone else should start believing them as well.
Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
