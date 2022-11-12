ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, ME

WGME

USM student honors veterans at Scarborough retirement community

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine System is marking Veterans Day with a week’s worth of events. Friday, a USM junior led a celebration honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Stuart Harris says...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Brunswick honors veterans with wreath-laying ceremony

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Veterans Day ceremonies were held across the state Friday, honoring Mainers who fought to protect our country. In Brunswick, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the town's new Veterans Memorial Park. Members of the VFW and American Legion were on hand to thank and celebrate all...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
WGME

'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music

SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cape Elizabeth police searching for missing teen

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Cape Elizabeth teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old female with autism is missing after last being seen in the area of Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

newscentermaine.com

High temperatures plummet as colder air moves in

MAINE, USA — Temperatures are falling after record-breaking heat on Saturday. Portland broke a century-old record when the city warmed to 73 degrees on Saturday. Bangor had a high temperature of 68 degrees which beat the 66-degree high set in 2020. The warmth is gone as cooler air chills...
PORTLAND, ME

