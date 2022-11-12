ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills

Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0

No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
COLUMBUS, OH
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Drops Season Opener With Ohio Wesleyan

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH – The Buffalo State men's basketball team opened their season with day one of the John Carroll Tournament as they fell 79-63 against Ohio Wesleyan. The team will wrap-up their tournament stay tomorrow afternoon. FINAL SCORE: Ohio Wesleyan – 79, Buffalo State – 63.
BUFFALO, NY
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Former Buckeye turned in his helmet for a paint brush

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "All I do is paint shoes, customized shoes," Kato Mitchell said. His work has been hailed by football players and by LeBron James himself, who gave him a shout-out on Twitter. It all started after Mitchell painted cleats for Ohio State Buckeye Marvin Harrison Junior.
COLUMBUS, OH
goffrugbyreport.com

Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten

In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy