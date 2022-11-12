JSU volleyball: Fellow seniors make sure teammate isn't alone on senior night

Jacksonville State's senior night: top row, from left, assistant volleyball coach Mackenzie Rombach, student assistant Heather Pritchard, Sophie Riemersma, Zoe Gonzales, Lena Kindermann, Katie Montgomery, head coach Todd Garvey; bottom row, from left, Anna Nelson, Claire Ochs, Kylee Quigley and Erin Carmichael. Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State won Friday night what the Gamecocks usually do when they play a volleyball match.

But this one was about more than that. Before JSU blitzed North Alabama 25-10, 25-13, 25-22, there was a sweet moment during ceremonies to honor the team’s seniors.

Nine seniors (eight players and one student assistant) each walked on the court while the public address announcer listed her accomplishments. Each one received flowers and a framed jersey and were greeted by head coach Todd Garvey, athletics director Greg Seitz and school president Don Killingsworth. Each player had her family there to join her for every step.

Except one.

Three-time all-conference outside hitter Lena Kindermann, who is from Germany, didn’t have any family in town to join her for the presentation. So, all eight of the other seniors jumped in to make sure she wasn’t alone. Kindermann went last, which allowed the other seven seniors to rush back off the court and join her.

Arm in arm, the nine seniors walked out together, with big smiles on every face.

“It was very nice for all of us to walk out with her because her mother couldn’t be here, because she’s basically family to all of us,” said senior Erin Carmichael, who is Kindermann’s roommate. “We just wanted to do that for her.”

Said Kindermann: “My mom couldn’t make it, and I was originally planning on asking all the teammates who weren’t seniors to walk out with me. Then, Todd (Garvey) came up with the idea that all the seniors could walk me out. I thought that was really cute. I really appreciate them sharing this moment with me.”

That doesn’t mean Kindermann’s mother (Grit Kindermann) wasn’t involved in the evening. Earlier in the week, she had contacted Jacksonville State’s sports information department to see if she could get video of the event.

She sent the JSU coaching staff a recorded message of about two minutes, which was played afterward in a postgame team party. When the video started and she began, “Hello, my sweet,” the players collectively said, “Awwww.”

They teared up when she said, “You should know that I’m very proud of you, every day. You are the best part of my life.”

Perhaps it was fitting that Kindermann played her best at the most critical time of the match. While JSU rolled through the first two sets, UNA struck back with plenty of fight in the third. The Lions led 19-12 at one point before the Gamecocks began chipping away to get it to 21-18.

Kindermann delivered two straight kills before UNA snagged a point for a 22-20 lead. Kindermann then pounded away four more kills for a 24-22 advantage.

On the final point, UNA hit a ball that barely landed out. Kindermann was there to go for a fifth straight kill, if needed, but she let it drop outside the line to end the match.

“I’m so proud of her,” said Garvey, whose arrival in 2018 coincided with Kindermann joining the team. “She’s grown every year she’s been here. To put on the performance she did tonight says a lot about her.”

Then he added with a smile: “I thought she was going to play that last ball that was out just so she could get one more kill.”

What to know

—Kindermann, who ranks second in school history in kills, finished the night with 19. Fellow senior Sophie Riemersma added 12, and Zoe Gonzales and Katie Montgomery had six each. They are seniors, too.

—Senior setter Claire Ochs had 42 assists, while Carmichael had four. Carmichael led in digs with 13, while senior Kylee Quigley had 11. Quigley and Ochs had two service aces each.

—Erin Nelson, a senior, has missed most of the season because of surgery for a torn labrum in her hip. She got plenty of playing time Friday and contributed six digs.

—JSU has 23 wins. Including 25 a year ago, the combined 48 are the most in school history in a two-year period.

—Liberty won Friday night to clinch the ASUN Conference regular-season championship, while JSU is tied for third. Even so, JSU is 3-1 this season against the other four teams in the top five in the league. The Gamecocks have beaten Liberty, Lipscomb and Central Arkansas while losing to Florida Gulf Coast in five sets.

Who said

—Garvey on coming up with the idea of having the seniors accompany Kindermann for senior night: “I talked to them all this week, and I knew that was a good idea. She didn’t have anybody here to walk out with her. I thought it would be pretty cool for the seniors to do it because they’ve been here with her the longest. They were all for it. They were excited to do it. When I told her about the idea, she was excited about it, too. I’m glad it worked out.”

—Garvey on seeing how the other seniors seemed to enjoy marching out with Kindermann: “That’s what we’ve worked really hard for. The wins and losses are great, but I’m more proud of them for the culture we’ve built and for them caring about their teammates more than themselves. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve been so successful, because they’re fighting for that person next to them rather than themselves.”

—JSU (23-5, 11-4 ASUN Conference) will travel to Austin Peay on Sunday at 1 p.m. The ASUN tournament will start Thursday in Nashville.