FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee crushes NAIA-member Cardinal Stritch 112-38
MILWAUKEE — Angelo Stuart’s 18 points helped Milwaukee defeat NAIA-member Cardinal Stritch 112-38 on Saturday night. Stuart was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (2-1). Jalen Johnson scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A banner year for Washington County football
In one of the best years in recent history for Washington County prep football, a plethora of area players and coaches were recognized by the North Shore Conference recently when it announced its all-conference honorees. Among the 39 area players and two coaches that received all-conference honors, Washington County teams swept the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Running full steam ahead to Camp Randall
WEST ALLIS — Every time he crossed the goal line, Wynn Stang started counting. And it’s a good thing, too, because it could have been easy to lose track of how many times the senior running back found the end zone Friday night. In another dazzling yet workman-...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dale J. Feather
Dale passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and warmth of his children on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the age of 83. Loving father of Sean (Cory Jo) Feather, Dawn (Eric) Sigmund, Shannon (Todd) Lutz and Jason Feather. Dear grandpa of Bailee (Jesse) Cheever, Eliana Sigmund, Tahlia (Jared) Lambert, Colton Feather, Bella (Michael) Schafer, Zach Lutz, Mackenzie Lutz, Nolyn Feather, Zeke Sigmund, Lydia Sigmund, Thad Sigmund, Leila Sigmund and Avary Sigmund. Proud great-grandpa of Gabriel Cheever, Axel Cheever, Madalynn Cheever and Henry Lambert. Dear brother of Sister Alice Feather and Beverly (the late David) O'Keefe. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Angela (nee Bealhen) Feather; his grandson Gabriel Sigmund; his brothers, Donald (the late Eleanor) and Gordon Feather and his sister Sandy (the late Larry) Elliott.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kathleen Joyce Fenney
Kathleen Joyce Fenney (nee Roseland), of Hartford passed away peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the age of 89. Kathy was born March 24, 1933, in LaCrosse, daughter of the late Alvie and Laurette (nee McKeeth) Roseland. She grew up on a farm near Whitehall. In July of 1953 she married her beloved, Philip Fenney, and enjoyed a big, beautiful family together raising their children in Connecticut, South Dakota and much of it in Hubertus.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend residents celebrate transplant anniversary
WEST BEND — Rick Harris had been looking for a kidney for about three years, between 2018 and 2021, due to his kidney disease diagnosis from 2011 worsening. He had moved into the River Bend Senior Village in West Bend in December 2020, and a few months after doing so, he would meet a resident who would change his life for the better.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert Duvall Poser
On Sunday, November 6, 2022, Robert Duvall Poser of Waukesha passed away at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband of Karen, loving father of Matthew and Keli, proud grandfather of Ethan, Christopher, Makailah and Patience and great-grandfather to Avery. He is further survived by brothers, H. Alan...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James C. ‘Jim’ Faber
James C. “Jim” Faber, 88, of Campbellsport passed away on November 7, 2022, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born on July 23, 1934, in West Bend, the son of the late Milton and Mildred (nee May) Faber. He was a truck driver for Fairmount Food, Kemps Dairy, and the owner of Janis Enterprises Trucking.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Revised Wheel and Sprocket development plan passes first obstacle in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — After hearing an earful from nearby residents, developers have tweaked a new mixed-use project at the current site of a Wheel and Sprocket retail store on Brookfield’s north side and received support from a city panel. Noel Kegel, who heads up Wheel and Sprocket and the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda I. Hink (nee Fohey)
Linda I. Hink (nee Fohey) Linda I. Hink (nee Fohey) of City of Pewaukee died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at age 66. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Barry, along with their children Jenni (Jamie) Horbinski, Jessica (Leon) Gustowski, Jeff (Mindy) Hink and Jerrod (Cara) Hink; nine grandchildren; her siblings; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving crime victims a voice
WAUKESHA — Sentencing is a time in the criminal court system where victims can have a voice and express what impact a crime has had on them. Jen Dunn, director of the Waukesha County District Attorney Office’s Victim Assistance Program, said the impact could be physical, emotional, and financial. Dunn added victims also have the right to attend the sentencing and to restitution.
