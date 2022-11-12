Dale passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and warmth of his children on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the age of 83. Loving father of Sean (Cory Jo) Feather, Dawn (Eric) Sigmund, Shannon (Todd) Lutz and Jason Feather. Dear grandpa of Bailee (Jesse) Cheever, Eliana Sigmund, Tahlia (Jared) Lambert, Colton Feather, Bella (Michael) Schafer, Zach Lutz, Mackenzie Lutz, Nolyn Feather, Zeke Sigmund, Lydia Sigmund, Thad Sigmund, Leila Sigmund and Avary Sigmund. Proud great-grandpa of Gabriel Cheever, Axel Cheever, Madalynn Cheever and Henry Lambert. Dear brother of Sister Alice Feather and Beverly (the late David) O'Keefe. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Angela (nee Bealhen) Feather; his grandson Gabriel Sigmund; his brothers, Donald (the late Eleanor) and Gordon Feather and his sister Sandy (the late Larry) Elliott.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO