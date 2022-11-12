Read full article on original website
Related
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
25newsnow.com
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in...
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank. Biggs, a member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, has made little secret of his displeasure with McCarthy's leadership, cautioning "not so fast"...
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
GOP eyes Arizona U.S. House seats in bid to flip control
PHOENIX (AP) — The partisan makeup of Arizona's U.S. House delegation and control of Congress itself are up for grabs Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to shift the state's 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates...
Mark Kelly holds on to Arizona seat in critical win for Democrats
The senator defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Blake Masters after a campaign in which Kelly pitched himself as a moderate
25newsnow.com
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders on Monday aimed to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence.
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly re-elected to US Senate: reports
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly has won re-election to the United States Senate, multiple media outlets are projecting.
Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns,...
Federal Court Halts Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program
Americans hoping for a small student loan reduction will now have to wait after a St. Louis, Missouri, federal appeals court ordered a nationwide injunction pausing President Joe Biden’s plan. While the debt forgiveness plan is stalled for now, according to CNBC, Biden and his administration can request that the Supreme Court get involved. “The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States,” the three-judge panel wrote. Prior to the appeals court decision , Republican-led states Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina sued, arguing that the debt relief program sidesteps congressional jurisdiction and jeopardizes their ensuing tax revenues, according to CNBC.Read it at CNBC
270towin.com
Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12
As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
Comments / 0