ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
25newsnow.com

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.  Biggs, a member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, has made little secret of his displeasure with McCarthy's leadership, cautioning "not so fast"...
25newsnow.com

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders on Monday aimed to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Federal Court Halts Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program

Americans hoping for a small student loan reduction will now have to wait after a St. Louis, Missouri, federal appeals court ordered a nationwide injunction pausing President Joe Biden’s plan. While the debt forgiveness plan is stalled for now, according to CNBC, Biden and his administration can request that the Supreme Court get involved. “The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States,” the three-judge panel wrote. Prior to the appeals court decision , Republican-led states Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina sued, arguing that the debt relief program sidesteps congressional jurisdiction and jeopardizes their ensuing tax revenues, according to CNBC.Read it at CNBC
KANSAS STATE
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy