Pittsburgh, PA

Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lyons departure not a snap decision for WVU

Public knowledge of the departure of Shane Lyons from West Virginia University came unexpectedly on Monday morning, but the move had been in the works for as much as a week, according to multiple sources contacted by the Blue & Gold News. Pressure to reassign Lyons to a job outside...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU women blank Hokies, advance to second round of NCAAs

The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal's first career goal, the Mountaineers (11-4-7)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report: Shane Lyons out as WVU AD

After seven years in charge of West Virginia University’s athletic department, Shane Lyons is being relieved of his duties as WVU’s director of athletics, according to a report from WV MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval. Lyons, according to the report, was offered the chance to stay on in a...
Ceili McCabe continues stranglehold on WVU honors

After earning first place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Cross Country Championships, in State College, Pennsylvania, last week with a 6k time of 19:58.3, redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the cross country team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. McCabe became the first Mountaineer to win back-to-back...
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Alsop happy to bridge AD gap

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rob Alsop was quite happy in what he called a "dream job" at West Virginia University. The title he held was vice-president of strategic initiatives, which put him high up on the organizational depth chart, giving him input into the biggest, most important, most forward-looking decisions the school would make out of President E. Gordon Gee's office.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU Medicine offers state-of-the-art treatment of adbominal wall issues

As part of WVU Medicine’s expansive array of services it provides to its patients, the healthcare system has a variety of state-of-the-art ways to tackle abdominal wall surgeries, specifically hernias. Dr. Alice Race, surgeon at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and assistant professor of surgery at the WVU School of...
MORGANTOWN, WV

