Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
WVNews
WVU Womens Soccer Lauren Segalla 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's 2-0 shutout of Virginia Tech in the first r…
WVNews
Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
WVNews
Lyons departure not a snap decision for WVU
Public knowledge of the departure of Shane Lyons from West Virginia University came unexpectedly on Monday morning, but the move had been in the works for as much as a week, according to multiple sources contacted by the Blue & Gold News. Pressure to reassign Lyons to a job outside...
WVNews
Garrett Greene saved the day for WVU in their 23-20 victory over Oklahoma.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – At the conclusion of WVU’s 23-20 walk-off victory over Oklahom…
WVNews
WVU women blank Hokies, advance to second round of NCAAs
The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal's first career goal, the Mountaineers (11-4-7)...
WVNews
Report: Shane Lyons out as WVU AD
After seven years in charge of West Virginia University’s athletic department, Shane Lyons is being relieved of his duties as WVU’s director of athletics, according to a report from WV MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval. Lyons, according to the report, was offered the chance to stay on in a...
WVNews
Ceili McCabe continues stranglehold on WVU honors
After earning first place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Cross Country Championships, in State College, Pennsylvania, last week with a 6k time of 19:58.3, redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the cross country team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. McCabe became the first Mountaineer to win back-to-back...
WVNews
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Alsop happy to bridge AD gap
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rob Alsop was quite happy in what he called a "dream job" at West Virginia University. The title he held was vice-president of strategic initiatives, which put him high up on the organizational depth chart, giving him input into the biggest, most important, most forward-looking decisions the school would make out of President E. Gordon Gee's office.
WVNews
WVU Medicine offers state-of-the-art treatment of adbominal wall issues
As part of WVU Medicine’s expansive array of services it provides to its patients, the healthcare system has a variety of state-of-the-art ways to tackle abdominal wall surgeries, specifically hernias. Dr. Alice Race, surgeon at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and assistant professor of surgery at the WVU School of...
Comments / 0