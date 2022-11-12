MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rob Alsop was quite happy in what he called a "dream job" at West Virginia University. The title he held was vice-president of strategic initiatives, which put him high up on the organizational depth chart, giving him input into the biggest, most important, most forward-looking decisions the school would make out of President E. Gordon Gee's office.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO