Hancock, MI

WLUC

Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
WIFR

Stateline football teams inch closer to a state championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The quest for a state football title is alive for several teams in the Stateline as Saturday marks the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs. The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in an NUIC match-up next week in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the championship game.
nbc15.com

Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
wissports.net

The 2022 State Football Finals are set

WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
WLUC

Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shoe store held its grand opening in Houghton this weekend. Copper Country Running Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the new store. There was food, drinks, and a snowy 5K. There was also a one-mile kids’ costume race. Kevin Thomsen, Copper...
WLUC

Pre-Apprenticeship Week celebration held for BHK Child Development Board in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Center of Gogebic Community College (GCC) hosted a pre-National Apprenticeship Week Celebration on Friday. The 45-minute event highlighted BHK Child Development Board’s apprenticeship program. They received an award for the program from Upper Peninsula Michigan Works (UPMW). BHK is working in partnership...
nbc15.com

One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
On Milwaukee

Steny's to bring new family-friendly venue to former Boomer's Sports Pub & Grill

New ownership promises to breathe new life into the former Boomer’s Sports Pub & Grill, N29 W24483 Watertown Rd. in Pewaukee. The popular Pewaukee bar and grill, known for its laid back quarters and popular indoor/outdoor volleyball leagues, closed this summer after the passing of owner Tyler Pasdera who had operated the bar and grill for 22 years.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead following crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. ﻿ Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Felon arrested for Beloit shooting on Thursday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested Christopher Baumann, 38, after he reportedly tried to intimidate a victim by firing a gun. According to police, at 3:39 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of shots fired and learned that Baumann had made threats toward the victim […]
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
