Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Stateline football teams inch closer to a state championship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The quest for a state football title is alive for several teams in the Stateline as Saturday marks the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs. The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in an NUIC match-up next week in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the championship game.
10th-ranked Warhawks win share of WIAC title with 79-10 win over Stevens Point
WHITEWATER, Wis. — And once again, Whitewater finishes the regular season as conference champions. The 10th-ranked Warhawks routed Stevens Point Saturday afternoon 79-10 to clinch a share of the WIAC title. Evan Lewandowski finished the day 5-5 for 106 yards with one touchdown. On the ground, Jaylon Edmonson rushed...
Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
Overtime: Jordan Davis Sparks Wisconsin's Win Over Stanford
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- In the first college basketball game played at a MLB-only stadium since 2015, Wisconsin (2-0) took the Brew City Battle 60-50 over Stanford (1-0) on Friday at American Family Field. In what felt like a NCAA Tournament atmosphere, the Badgers were able to grind out a win...
The 2022 State Football Finals are set
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 4
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Level 4 of high school football playoffs means four schools are left in each division. NBC15 Sports captured highlights from Week 13 of Friday Football Blitz.
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shoe store held its grand opening in Houghton this weekend. Copper Country Running Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the new store. There was food, drinks, and a snowy 5K. There was also a one-mile kids’ costume race. Kevin Thomsen, Copper...
Marquette County Sheriff and West Branch Sportsman’s club talk deer hunting safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As opening day Nov. 15 gets closer, hunters going out into the woods should practice weapon safety and proper planning. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt expressed how gun safety is important. “Never point the gun at anyone, you treat each gun as if loaded, you know...
Pre-Apprenticeship Week celebration held for BHK Child Development Board in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Center of Gogebic Community College (GCC) hosted a pre-National Apprenticeship Week Celebration on Friday. The 45-minute event highlighted BHK Child Development Board’s apprenticeship program. They received an award for the program from Upper Peninsula Michigan Works (UPMW). BHK is working in partnership...
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
Steny's to bring new family-friendly venue to former Boomer's Sports Pub & Grill
New ownership promises to breathe new life into the former Boomer’s Sports Pub & Grill, N29 W24483 Watertown Rd. in Pewaukee. The popular Pewaukee bar and grill, known for its laid back quarters and popular indoor/outdoor volleyball leagues, closed this summer after the passing of owner Tyler Pasdera who had operated the bar and grill for 22 years.
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
Felon arrested for Beloit shooting on Thursday
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested Christopher Baumann, 38, after he reportedly tried to intimidate a victim by firing a gun. According to police, at 3:39 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of shots fired and learned that Baumann had made threats toward the victim […]
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
