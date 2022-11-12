Adama Sanogo poured in 27 points and 15 rebounds as UConn cruised past Boston University 86-57 on Friday night in Storrs, Conn. Sanogo made 12 of 15 shots to lead the Huskies (2-0) to their seventh straight win over BU (1-1). Naheim Alleyne and Tristen Newton each added 11 points, while Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban went for 10 apiece.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO