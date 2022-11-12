Read full article on original website
GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115.
Tyler Shough went 20-for-33 passing with 246 yards and a touchdown to lead Texas Tech to a 43-28 win over
The Sooners continued to make untimely mistakes on Saturday in a gut-punch loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-3 win at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. On the momentum from Saturday's win... It means a lot to us, gives us that momentum for the next couple of games and season. On finding the endzone... Oh, it felt great....
UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98.
MEMPHIS (92) Aldama 6-11 0-0 15, Brooks 7-22 2-2 19, Adams 6-8 0-0 12, Jones 7-18 2-2 17, Konchar 3-9 0-0 7, Clarke 1-7 2-4 4, LaRavia 1-5 0-0 2, Roddy 5-11 1-2 11, Chandler 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 38-96 7-10 92.
TOWSON (3-0) Thompson 4-9 6-8 14, Gibson 4-7 1-1 11, Holden 4-12 7-9 17, Russell 1-7 1-2 4, Timberlake 7-12 5-7 23, Hicks 2-3 2-2 6, Biekeu 2-2 0-1 4, Sylla 0-2 1-2 1, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 23-32 80.
AMERICAN (0-2) O'Neil 2-12 0-0 4, Rogers 2-7 0-0 6, Knotek 3-5 0-0 9, Smalls 9-17 0-0 21, Stephens 1-5 1-2 3, Sprouse 2-6 0-0 6, Donadio 2-5 0-0 5, Ball 1-3 0-0 2, Gleaton 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwyn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 1-2 56.
Tyler Shough threw a TD pass and ran for a score and Texas Tech outlasted Kansas 43-28 on Saturday night. Tahj Brooks sealed the victory with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining in the game.
DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
Oklahoma State has made a decision at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. Gunnar Gundy will get the start in place of Spencer Sanders, according to Dave Hunitzer of the Cowboy Sports Network. Gundy, the son of Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, will make his first career start in...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Once again, the Sooners will look to avoid losing multiple games in a row. Once again, they'll look to become bowl eligible, with a second try after failing last weekend against Baylor. But even with so much success over the years, this isn't exactly completely unknown...
Quarterback Spencer Sanders came on late in the third after Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy benched his son and helped
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
