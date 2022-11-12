ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

$18.6M of Meth Seized at Texas Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the southern Texas border seized more than $18.6 million in suspected methamphetamine during an inspection at the Laredo Port of Entry on November 1. “This extraordinary drug bust was an outstanding operation that demonstrates CBP’s commitment to combating the crimes of transnational...
LAREDO, TX

