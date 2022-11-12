ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Gonzaga men's basketball wears Nike camo uniforms in win over Michigan State

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
GonzagaNation.net
 2 days ago

The Gonzaga men's basketball team wore special edition Nike uniforms for the second consecutive game, donning camouflage jerseys and shorts in their 64-63 win over Michigan State on Friday.

The Zags and Spartans played the game on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego as part of a Veterans Day celebration. Gonzaga wore light gray camo uniforms and Michigan State wore dark green camo uniforms.

Here's a look at Gonzaga's special edition Nike camouflage uniforms:

(All photos by Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhQiQ_0j8446eG00

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
