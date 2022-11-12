AWARD FINALIST – Pottstown School District Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez (at top) recently was named as one of only three finalists in this year’s judging by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators for its annual Superintendent of the Year Award. Candidates for the honor are, according to the association, determined by their leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement. In a nomination submitted for the award, Rodriguez was praised for his advocacy of fair funding of public schools, his activity in state education-related leadership roles, and his ability to communicate with and engage “students, staff, and community members.”

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO