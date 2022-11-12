Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
northampton.edu
St. Luke’s Offers Scholarships in Partnership with Monroe Campus
St. Luke’s is offering scholarships to students who plan to attend Northampton Community College (NCC) Monroe campus and study in the nursing and emergency medicine technician (EMT) programs. In return, scholarship recipients agree to work at the St. Luke’s Monroe location for two years after graduation. The scholarships...
thevalleyledger.com
November 13, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Doylestown Historical Society Remembers “Honor Roll” Monument That Documented Locals in the Armed Forces
The giant monument celebrated the serve and sacrifice of locals who protected their country. A historical society in Bucks County recently celebrated a monument that stood in a local town, which documented locals in the armed forces. The Doylestown Historical Society recently published pictures of a monument that once stood...
WGAL
Lebanon hosts homeless and hungry veteran campaign
In Lebanon County, Foreign Wars Post 23 hosted the 10th annual Homeless Veteran’s Awareness campaign this weekend. Participants — including veterans, family members, and friends — temporarily became homeless from yesterday morning until this afternoon. This was all to raise awareness and financial support for homeless veterans...
Bucks County Community College Continues to Help Students with Longtime Education Fund
The Happ Grover scholarship continues to help students pursuing higher education. Bucks County Community College is continuing one of their longest standing partnerships, which offers aid to their students. For nearly 40 years, the Bucks County Foundation has been supporting Bucks County Community College through the Happ Grover Fund, offering...
sanatogapost.com
Color Run Ends X-County Season at Pottstown MS
A COLORFUL CELEBRATION – Participants in the Pottstown Middle School cross-country intramural program have ended their season in a colorful way; they were bathed in multi-colored powders at the finish line of the year’s last run (at top, above, and below). The event provided fun for runners, coaches, and spectators alike, the Pottstown School District reported, and all participants received a bagful of treats and trinkets to mark the occasion. The district said its middle school intramural programs “are a great experience to introduce middle school students to athletic opportunities available to them.”
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Superintendent Rodriguez an Award Finalist
AWARD FINALIST – Pottstown School District Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez (at top) recently was named as one of only three finalists in this year’s judging by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators for its annual Superintendent of the Year Award. Candidates for the honor are, according to the association, determined by their leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement. In a nomination submitted for the award, Rodriguez was praised for his advocacy of fair funding of public schools, his activity in state education-related leadership roles, and his ability to communicate with and engage “students, staff, and community members.”
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future
Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
Champion of the Poconos remembered
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
lafayettestudentnews.com
LEOs unpaid for over a month
Members of the new LEO program, which launched on campus this fall and combined the previous roles of orientation leaders and PARDners, were supposed to receive a $535 payment on Oct. 14th, but due to unspecified administrative delays, they have not yet been paid as of Thursday. Given the time...
sauconsource.com
South Bethlehem Building’s Rehabilitation Under Way
South Bethlehem revitalization efforts received a symbolic boost last week with the groundbreaking for an E. Third Street rehabilitation project that was years in the making. The dilapidated Goodman Building once housed a furniture store, but eventually became a vacant eyesore whose ongoing deterioration pitted city officials against its late owner.
buckscountyherald.com
Volunteers are needed for AHUB homeless shelter; serving needs of Quakertown, Pennridge, and Palisades areas
Volunteers are needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called Code Blue which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown FARM Welcomes Small Business Saturday
POTTSTOWN PA – Independent businesses and retailers across the borough, and vendors participating in the Pottstown Farm and Artisan Regional Market in Smith Family Plaza downtown, are welcoming shoppers and visitors to their 2022 observance of national Small Business Saturday. It’s being held this year on Nov. 26.
Bethlehem’s Christmas huts open ahead of tree-lighting and start of Christkindlmarkt
The weather outside was more fair than frightful, with a balmy high in the upper 60s Saturday, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem. The expanded Christmas City Village opened Thursday with 15 vendor huts greeting shoppers along Main Street. Groups maneuvered between participants on an afternoon Holiday Cocktail Trail.
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
WFMZ-TV Online
Latin-fusion restaurant specializing in birria tacos to open 2nd location in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for Latin-fusion cuisine is nearing completion in downtown Bethlehem. Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, is planning to open its second Lehigh Valley location within a couple of months at 81 W. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem. "We are shooting for early December,"...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Three Champions Power Wrestling to Strong Showing at Journeymen Classic
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the field at Sunday’s Journeymen Collegiate Classic at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. For head coach Scott Moore and The Haven, it caps three straight days of competition after the Bald Eagles faced off against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 NC State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Nonprofits that help Lehigh Valley’s most vulnerable are struggling. We must step up. | Opinion
With each passing day, inflation impacts the well being of Lehigh County residents, disproportionately affecting lower-income families. Essentials like food and housing are less accessible due to price increases, lack of staffing, and supply chain bottlenecks. To paint the picture with numbers, consider that those eligible for both Medicare and...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
beckersspine.com
Pennsylvania hospital gets $1M to buy spinal imaging tool
Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pa. recieved $1 million in state funding to purchase a new O-arm from Medtronic, lehighvalleylive.com reported Nov. 11. Surgeons at the hospital completed more than 2,000 spine surgeries in the last year, including 1,200 at locations utilizing O-arms, the report said. The new O-arm will replace an older unit no longer in use.
Comments / 0