Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from 2017 to 2020 at Marshall County Correctional Facility in northern Mississippi, the auditor’s office said in a news release. Auditor Shad White said MTC — based in Centerville, Utah — failed to tell the Mississippi Department of Corrections when staffing at the Marshall County prison fell below minimum levels required by a state contract. The auditor’s demand covers the cost of those shifts, plus interest and investigative costs.

