ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game were:

05-12-16-27-34

(five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy

When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Clovis Mbaki of Milan was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving without a valid license/second offense, and speeding. Mbaki was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was processed and released.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri deer season opening weekend

Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo. People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock 'N Roll Drive Inn today.
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

Four States High School Football Playoffs Final Scores

Missouri Scores: Carthage 28 Republic 14 (Carthage will face Lebanon next week in the State Quarterfinals) Seneca 25 Mt. Vernon 21 (The Indians will host Liberty-Mountain View in the State Quarterfinals) Lamar 56 Fair Grove 6 (Lamar will take on Holden next week in the State Quarterfinals) Nevada 13 Center 35 (The Nevada Tigers finished […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from 2017 to 2020 at Marshall County Correctional Facility in northern Mississippi, the auditor’s office said in a news release. Auditor Shad White said MTC — based in Centerville, Utah — failed to tell the Mississippi Department of Corrections when staffing at the Marshall County prison fell below minimum levels required by a state contract. The auditor’s demand covers the cost of those shifts, plus interest and investigative costs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri conservation agents remind deer hunters of mandatory CWD sampling this weekend

COLUMBIA — Missouri hunters prepared Thursday for the start of firearms deer season this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Missouri Conservation Agents reminded deer hunters of the mandatory sampling of Chronic Waste Disease, or CWD, on the first weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Missouri Conservation Department Officials require the testing for hunters in 34 out of 38 counties in the CWD management zone. Conservation agents wanted hunters to limit the spread of CWD in Missouri’s white tail deer. CWD is a fatal disease found in deer and other members of the deer family. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have sampling stations in 38 counties open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy