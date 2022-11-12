ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:

Month: 1, Day: 20, Year: 54

(Month: one; Day: twenty; Year: fifty-four)

