Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-14-22-28-30
(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-14-22-28-30
(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0