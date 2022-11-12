ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

WATE

Military dogs celebrated, remembered during march at Pellissippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now about 1,600 dogs are serving in the military according to the Department of Defense. Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College was a day to celebrate those veteran dogs as well as remember the ones who served our country. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) War Dog Memorial March had […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Answering the call: Knoxville veterans continue public service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Answering the call to serve. For four Knoxville first responders, answering that call has spanned a lifetime. We caught up with Knoxville Fire Department’s Captain Freddie Franklin and firefighter Jonathan Scott as well as Knoxville Police Department’s Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Captain John Kiely. Four men, who before answering the call to serve their community, served their country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Have an escape plan with Rural Metro & Fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro and Fire elaborates on the importance of having an escape plan in place ahead of an emergency. When you and your loved ones experience an emergency, many times it is too late to develop an escape plan. That is why it is so important to formulate an escape plan ahead of time and to make sure that all of your family member are aware of it so that everyone can get to safety quickly.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mother watches son get sworn into Air Force during Veterans Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ━ While many attended Knoxville’s 97th Veterans Day Parade, the event had a bigger impact for one mother as she watched her son at the parade. Audrey Hill was one of many faces in the crowd at the parade, where veterans from all over East Tennessee could be seen marching and riding […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘Disney on Ice’ skates into our hearts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A celebration of all things Disney, ‘Disney on Ice’ combined thrilling figure skating with your favorite characters from the Disney collection. This past weekend the Knoxville Civic Coliseum transformed into a Disney lovers paradise on ice as ‘Disney on Ice’ came to town. With a talented cast of figure skaters and the great stories from the Disney collection the characters that you know and love came to life to the audiences’ delight.
KNOXVILLE, TN

