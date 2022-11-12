Read full article on original website
Military dogs celebrated, remembered during march at Pellissippi State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now about 1,600 dogs are serving in the military according to the Department of Defense. Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College was a day to celebrate those veteran dogs as well as remember the ones who served our country. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) War Dog Memorial March had […]
WATE
Answering the call: Knoxville veterans continue public service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Answering the call to serve. For four Knoxville first responders, answering that call has spanned a lifetime. We caught up with Knoxville Fire Department’s Captain Freddie Franklin and firefighter Jonathan Scott as well as Knoxville Police Department’s Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Captain John Kiely. Four men, who before answering the call to serve their community, served their country.
‘Support your veterans’ Morristown parade honors those who served
Over 3,000 veterans call Hamblen County home and the rain didn't hold anyone back from celebrating them in Morristown Friday night.
WATE
Have an escape plan with Rural Metro & Fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro and Fire elaborates on the importance of having an escape plan in place ahead of an emergency. When you and your loved ones experience an emergency, many times it is too late to develop an escape plan. That is why it is so important to formulate an escape plan ahead of time and to make sure that all of your family member are aware of it so that everyone can get to safety quickly.
Mother watches son get sworn into Air Force during Veterans Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ━ While many attended Knoxville’s 97th Veterans Day Parade, the event had a bigger impact for one mother as she watched her son at the parade. Audrey Hill was one of many faces in the crowd at the parade, where veterans from all over East Tennessee could be seen marching and riding […]
Knox County hopes new roundabout in Hardin Valley improves safety
A roundabout in Hardin Valley is open after several months of construction.
7 escape house fire in Pigeon Forge early Sunday morning
A structure fire damaged a home on Clintwood Way early Sunday morning, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.
To serve his country or go to jail? That was the choice one Vietnam veteran had to make
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Vietnam War veteran at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home said he was given a choice, to serve his country or go to jail. 71-year-old Daniel Moneymaker spends most of his free time casting a line, but when he was in college, Moneymaker was a bit of a troublemaker. “We took over […]
10-year-old dies after being trapped in Middlesboro house fire
A middle school student has died following a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky. According to WRIL, the Middlesboro Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on Ironwood Road Sunday.
Vols win in blowout against Missouri
The historic year for Tennessee football saw their seniors receive a worthy win for their last game inside Neyland Stadium as the Vols battled to a 66-24 victory over Missouri.
WATE
‘Disney on Ice’ skates into our hearts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A celebration of all things Disney, ‘Disney on Ice’ combined thrilling figure skating with your favorite characters from the Disney collection. This past weekend the Knoxville Civic Coliseum transformed into a Disney lovers paradise on ice as ‘Disney on Ice’ came to town. With a talented cast of figure skaters and the great stories from the Disney collection the characters that you know and love came to life to the audiences’ delight.
Meet the 12 finalists for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
A list of 12 finalists for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
