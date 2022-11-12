ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Clifford reflects on significance of landmark passing milestone

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a rainy, cool Saturday evening in Happy Valley, senior quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Trace McSorley. “I think you guys know the amount of respect I have for Sean,” said Franklin. “He’s been here a long time,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Penn State’s defense shines for second-straight week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Penn State’s 30-0 win over Maryland, a lot could be said about the run, with freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combining for nearly 200 yards. But, shutting a conference opponent out grabs the headlines. For the second consecutive season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Clifford sets passing yard record for Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford enter the record books Saturday for having the most passing yards in program history. Clifford, who has been playing with the team since 2018, passed Tracy McSorley’s record (9,899) in the first quarter against Maryland. Clifford found Brenton Strange in the opening drive to set the record. Entering the game, Clifford needed just 16 yards to pass McSorley and set the program record. He currently sits at 9,903 for now.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

No. 14 Penn State defense shines in 30-0 rout of Maryland

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and the defense of No. 14 Penn State smothered Maryland in a 30-0 win on Saturday. Tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown pass and Jake Pinegar...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy