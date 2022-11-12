Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?
Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series
Rick Ware Racing is at risk of losing the charter on its No. 15 Ford, but SHR could help RWR keep it out of the hands of another team. The post 1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
KABLOOEY!!! John Force, Leah Pruett have HUGE explosions at NHRA finale in Pomona!
John Force lost the body on his car while Leah Pruett's motor goes KABOOM! and she STILL wins her opening round run vs. Alex Laughlin in Sunday's NHRA season finale.
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could become the next driver-owners
With Jimmie Johnson returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, now as a driver-owner, there are a few drivers who stand out as candidates to make a similar move. Jimmie Johnson set the NASCAR world on fire when he announced his return to the Cup Series for 2023, now as a driver-owner for Petty GMS Motorsports. While it is unclear his exact stake in the ownership of the organization, Johnson is the latest of several driver-owners in the sport.
NHRA: Brittany Force re-sets national Top Fuel speed record (see video); is 2nd championship next?
The third of four daughters of drag racing icon John Force has hopes set on earning a second career championship this weekend
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano
Jimmie Johnson started a tradition among NASCAR Cup Series champions, and it will continue when the 2021 and '22 winners next meet. The post NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions
Brad Keselowski may face an unanticipated roadblock from the NFL in his bid to restore RFK Racing to respectability. The post Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
racer.com
Radical unveils track-only 'Project 25' racer
Reinforcing its position as one of the world leaders in race car engineering, manufacturing and single-make racing series organisers, UK-based Radical Motorsport has teased images of its new flagship, closed-cockpit track car under the codename of ‘Project 25’, which will enter production in Q4 2023. ‘Project 25’ has...
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
racer.com
Toyota, Ferrari take wins and WEC titles at Bahrain finale
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi claimed the Hypercar World Endurance drivers’ dhampionship by cruising to a second-place finish in the 2022 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. The trio, who were level on points heading into the race...
Dirt track uses helicopter to dry raceway (Video)
Senoia Raceway is a 3/8-mile dirt track in Senoia, Georgia. This weekend, the track is paying a massive $50,000 to win in the super late model division. Watch the helicopter video below. Hurricane Nicole traveled the length of Florida and into Georgia. It brought race-threatening rains with it. Senoia, GA...
racer.com
Photos: HSR Classic Daytona
Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway. Next up for HSR is the HSR...
racer.com
Ferrari explains Leclerc strategy after qualifying gamble backfires
Ferrari knew it would have at least one unhappy driver after qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after it split its strategies based on the threat of rain. Charles Leclerc was the only driver to start Q3 on the intermediate tire while the rest of the field queued up at the end of the pit lane on slicks. The rush was due to heavy rain approaching the circuit and the potential for the track to become too wet to set a time on the soft compound, but Leclerc’s strategy backfired when the other nine cars all set competitive times and the intermediates overheated, leaving him without a lap time and starting 10th for the Sprint.
racer.com
Emotional Russell reflects on dream-come-true first win in Brazil
George Russell was “impressed at how quickly I started crying” after winning in Formula 1 for the first time at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Victory in the Sprint set Russell up with a major chance for his first grand prix win and he duly delivered by holding off team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages. Russell had comfortably led the entire race but a late safety car added some tension and the Mercedes drivers were free to race to the end, but he kept Hamilton at bay and was tearful on team radio as he celebrated both his first win and the first for the team this season.
racer.com
Neuville heads Hyundai WRC Rally Japan 1-2 as Toyota attack cracks
Persistence paid dividends for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville in the FIA World Rally Championship finale as he grabbed the Rally Japan victory from a faltering Elfyn Evans on Toyota’s home asphalt. Belgian Neuville headed Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans by just four seconds heading into Sunday’s five-stage final leg, having...
racer.com
Pastrana tops Nitro Rallycross qualifying in Phoenix
Travis Pastrana topped qualifying for the first part of Nitro Rallycross’ Phoenix doubleheader at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports park, defeating Oliver Bennett in the final of the head-to-head ‘Battle Bracket.’. Both made an even start, but it was Pastrana who grabbed the early advantage, keeping an aggressive Bennett...
Tyler Reddick Provides Behind-the-Scenes Look on NASCAR’s Mouthpiece Study That Measures Impact Intensity, and Details How a Recent Hit Revealed Surprising Information
Tyler Reddick admitted that he participated in NASCAR's data-gathering study that required him to wear a mouthpiece and acknowledged that a recent hit revealed some surprising information. The post Tyler Reddick Provides Behind-the-Scenes Look on NASCAR’s Mouthpiece Study That Measures Impact Intensity, and Details How a Recent Hit Revealed Surprising Information appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
