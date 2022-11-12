Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
Penguins Locker Room: Evgeni Malkin Mocks Penalty, Leads Penguins Win (+)
TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin is not one to hold back his feelings, at least on the ice. He led the Pittsburgh Penguins offensive push and was good defensively in the Penguins 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. But there was that tripping call in the first period that...
Post Register
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
Post Register
Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
Post Register
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
Post Register
Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
Flavell's Five Thoughts Through Penguins First 15 Games
It's been a roller coaster of a 15 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and there are positives and negatives to be drawn.
Penguins Sloppy, Survive to Get Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) had a pair of third period leads, but neither lasted one minute. The Penguins squandered three leads to the Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1), including allowing a game-tying goal just 42 seconds after taking a late third-period lead. Montreal winger Mike Hoffman roofed a shot...
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — A brawl nearly erupted and a fight broke out during a video review of a head shot early in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning ’s game at the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Patrick Maroon fought Garnet Hathaway while officials were looking at Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s illegal check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. A handful of other players were involved in the initial scrum, and they exchanged some pushes and shoves around the fight once Tampa Bay’s Maroon and Washington’s Hathaway got tangled up. Nick Paul hopped off the bench for a second before being urged back by Lightning teammates to avoid what would have been an automatic 10-game suspension. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty, which is an automatic suspension pending review by the NHL’s department of player safety. If suspended, he’d miss at least the second half of these teams’ home-and-home series Sunday, if not more.
