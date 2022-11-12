ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gator Country

Florida Versus Florida Atlantic Preview

Following wins against Stony Brook and Kennesaw State to start the season perfectly the Gators will have their toughest test yet taking on a pesky Florida Atlantic team that will look to compete at the top of Conference USA. The Owls are led by Dusty May who was assistant at...
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators defeat South Carolina 38-6

The Florida Gators dominated South Carolina 38-6 on Saturday in the Swamp for Senior day as the home portion of the schedule ended on a high note. David Bowie and Sammy Harrison were live in the Swamp and bring you a photo gallery from the Gators’ big win on Saturday.
Gator Country

Florida defeats South Carolina 38 to 6 in final home game of the 2022 season

Florida defeats South Carolina 38 to 6 behind a fast start by the Gators. Billy Napier’s squad jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Caleb Douglas got the party started for Florida in his first career start, totaling 40 yards in the first quarter, including a critical 13-yard reception on third down during the Gators first possession of the game. On the next drive he caught a 27-yard pass, setting up a beautiful 15-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall.
Gator Country

Florida Gators blowout South Carolina in the Swamp

The Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4) dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon by winning 38-6 Anthony Richardson and the Gators’ offense jumped out to a 28-0 lead and the Gators’ defense allowed less than 100 yards of total offense for much of the first half.
Gator Country

Jackson says he’s locked in with the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators won in blowout fashion on Saturday against South Carolina and several top prospects were in the Swamp to watch the game. Defensive back commit Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was in town and enjoyed being back at his future home. “It was good, coming...
Gator Country

Five takeaways from Florida’s week 11 victory over South Carolina

The Florida Gators defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon inside the Swamp. Florida leaned on a strong rushing attack and a stifling defensive performance to push the Gators to their sixth win of the season. It was a dominating game from start to the finish for the first time this season.
Gator Country

Ten players to watch in Florida’s week 11 clash with South Carolina

It’s gameday in Gainesville. Florida is recognizing 18 seniors in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon before their week 11 clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gators are seeking their sixth win and bowl eligibility in this SEC East matchup. Gator Country gives you ten players to look out...
