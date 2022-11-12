Read full article on original website
Higgins puts up 17, Lehigh beats Misericordia 97-58
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. had 17 points in Lehigh's 97-58 victory over Misericordia on Sunday night. Higgins shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mountain Hawks (1-2). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Evan Taylor was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
Timberlake's 23 help Towson knock off Pennsylvania 80-74
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake's 23 points helped Towson defeat Penn 80-74 on Sunday night. Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (3-0). Cameron Holden scored 17 points and added three steals. Charles Thompson recorded 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.
