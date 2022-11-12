CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Bernard Pelote's 18 points helped Western Carolina defeat Brescia 112-45 on Sunday night. Pelote added six rebounds for the Catamounts (1-2). DJ Campbell added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and 10 assists. Russell Jones was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

