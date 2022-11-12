ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National title-winning UGa baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Steve Webber, who guided the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship in baseball and was the winningest coach in school history, has died at the age of 74. The university announced that Webber died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness.
